Rodrigo Mussi impresses by detailing sequels after near death

Admin 11 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Rodrigo Mussi told about a special moment he lives in the professional phase (Image: Reproduction / Instagram)

Three months after leaving the hospital, Rodrigo Mussi lives a more than special moment in his career. The former BBB was selected to participate in the coverage of Rock in Rio through Gshow and celebrated the opportunity.

The influencer, who suffered a serious car accident and was hospitalized for almost a month, revealed to Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, that he is feeling fulfilled:

“It was always a dream to go to Rock In Rio. When I was a kid I watched it on TV. My father, when he was alive, was also a big fan and was never able to go. I couldn’t believe it for days, it really feels like I’m living a dream”.

It was even hard to fall asleep these days. Even more so after the severity of the accident. Who would have thought that I would be here a short time later?“, he declared.

The invitation, according to him, came when he was still in the hospital. “It was a gigantic surprise. She was still waking up, not sure what was going on, if she was going to be able to walk and talk properly. I didn’t know what it would be like, but it cheered me up right away. I wanted to get out of the hospital fast“, he stated.

Rodrigo Mussi talks about sequels

Due to the accident, which resulted in head trauma and several fractures throughout the body, the ex-brother suffers from sequelae in his left leg and has difficulty speaking, but assured that he wants to pursue a career as an influencer.

His plans after the festival is to focus. “Leaving for recovery to rehabilitate 100% and leave the accident behind”he concluded.

From the Newsroom
THE RD1 writing is made up of specialists when it comes to TV audience, soap operas, celebrities and TV news. It has journalists who have been a reference for more than 10 years in the repercussion of television subjects, referenced and recognized by celebrities, professionals in the field and the public. It collects and publishes dozens of news daily consumed by millions of people weekly. Meet the team.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Carol’s post-Walking Dead future is covered by Melissa McBride » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Following her departure from leading a spinoff, Melissa McBride addresses Carol’s post-Walking Dead future, teasing …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved