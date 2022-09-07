Rodrigo Mussi impresses by detailing sequels after near death

Three months after leaving the hospital, Rodrigo Mussi lives a more than special moment in his career. The former BBB was selected to participate in the coverage of Rock in Rio through Gshow and celebrated the opportunity.

The influencer, who suffered a serious car accident and was hospitalized for almost a month, revealed to Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, that he is feeling fulfilled:

“It was always a dream to go to Rock In Rio. When I was a kid I watched it on TV. My father, when he was alive, was also a big fan and was never able to go. I couldn’t believe it for days, it really feels like I’m living a dream”.

“It was even hard to fall asleep these days. Even more so after the severity of the accident. Who would have thought that I would be here a short time later?“, he declared.

The invitation, according to him, came when he was still in the hospital. “It was a gigantic surprise. She was still waking up, not sure what was going on, if she was going to be able to walk and talk properly. I didn’t know what it would be like, but it cheered me up right away. I wanted to get out of the hospital fast“, he stated.

Rodrigo Mussi talks about sequels

Due to the accident, which resulted in head trauma and several fractures throughout the body, the ex-brother suffers from sequelae in his left leg and has difficulty speaking, but assured that he wants to pursue a career as an influencer.

His plans after the festival is to focus. “Leaving for recovery to rehabilitate 100% and leave the accident behind”he concluded.