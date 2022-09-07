Russia blames US for provoking Europe’s energy ‘suicide’

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fueled Europe’s gas supply crisis, pushing European leaders into the “suicidal” decision to cut economic and energy cooperation with Moscow.

Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and German importers even discussing possible rationing in the European Union’s biggest economy after Russia reduced gas flows westward. .

When asked what needed to happen for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to start sending gas again, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Reuters:

“Listen, you’re asking me questions that even kids know the answer to: those who started this need to end this.”

She said the United States had long sought to sever energy ties between Russia and major European powers such as Germany, even though Moscow had been a reliable energy supplier since Soviet times.

“Washington dominance prevailed,” Zakharova told Reuters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. “Political forces have been brought to power in the European Union who are playing the role of ‘sheep provocateurs’.”

“It’s absolute suicide, but it looks like they’re going to have to go through it,” she said.

US and EU accuse Russia of energy blackmail after Moscow cut gas supplies to European customers. Russia said there were technical problems with a compressor station, whose repair was impeded by Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin says the West triggered the energy crisis by imposing the toughest sanctions in modern history, a step Russian President Vladimir Putin says is akin to a declaration of economic war.