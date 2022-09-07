‘Sabrina’ actress to star in film with The Rock







Photo: Disclosure / Netflix / Modern Popcorn

Actress Kiernan Shipka, star of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has joined the cast of “Red One,” the upcoming action movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

After doing “Red Alert” on Netflix, Johnson will star in and produce “Red One” on Amazon Prime Video. The cast also includes Chris Evans, Marvel’s Captain America.

Details about the “Red One” plot and cast roles are being kept under wraps. But the project is billed as an action-adventure comedy that travels the world and is set in the holiday season.

The project was conceived by Hiram Garcia, Johnson’s partner at production company Seven Bucks. The final screenplay was written by Chris Morgan, responsible for the most successful films in the “Fast and Furious” franchise – including the spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw”, starring Johnson. Jake Kasdan, who also worked with Johnson on the two recent “Jumanji” films, is directing.

The production will be filmed in 2022 and is scheduled to premiere in late 2023.

Since Sabrina’s death in the Netflix series’ cancellation, Shipka has been quite busy. She even resurrected Sabrina to appear in two episodes of “Riverdale”, filmed the miniseries “Swimming with Sharks” for Roku Channel and “The White House Plumbers” for HBO, in addition to filming four features. One of them, “Wildflower”, with Alexandra Daddario and Jean Smart, will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next Monday (12/9).