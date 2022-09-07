Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Teletubbies’ and ‘Princess Power’ Join Netflix’s Preschool Catalog

That’s right: our preschool catalog is growing to be able to entertain and teach our youngest viewers! In addition to the familiar faces from series such as CoComelon, Gabby’s Magic House and teletubbiesnew people are arriving here with the series Princess Power and Spirit Rangers. With these titles, Netflix now offers even more news to viewers around the world (all year long!).

In addition to the parental control option available on our service, which allows fully protected and filled with only preschool age-appropriate content, we’ve also created a space designed for children to enjoy moments of play, fun and exploration together with the characters they love most.

visit to check all the series and movies available or, if you prefer, access the latest edition of (available in English) to find games, activities and other interactive resources.

Below are some details on new seasons and premieres, including trailers, first images, and release dates.

debuts on October 10 *TRAILER*

Synopsis: Inspired by the stories of Native Americans and the majestic landscapes of US national parks, Guardians of the Forest enchants with adventures and the beauty of nature through the eyes of the Kodi brothers, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, descendants of the Chumash and Cowlitz tribes. The three share a secret: they are the “Guardians of the Forest”, responsible for protecting the land and spirits of the national park where they live in California. As a cub of a grizzly bear, a hawk and a turtle, the Skycedar face any challenge, from helping a thunderbird to waking the sleeping sun, always with courage and compassion. Created by Karissa Valencia, who is a descendant of the Santa Ynez Chumash Tribe and the first showrunner of California Native American descent, this children’s fantasy adventure series is a celebration of community life, nature and the rich heritage of Native American legends. United.

Cast: Wačíŋyeya Iwáš’aka Yracheta (Kodi Skycedar), Isis Celilo Rogers (Summer Skycedar), Talon Proc Alford (Eddy Skycedar), Kimberly Guerrero (Mother), John Timothy (Father), Cree Summer (Chameleon), DeeDee and Shaun Taylor-Corbett (Coyote), Wes Studi (Sun), Tantoo Cardinal (Moon), Devery Jacobs (Wind Eagle) and Nyla Rose (Lawetlat’la).

Executive production: Karissa Valencia and Chris Nee

Producers: Netflix Animation and Laughing Wild in association with SUPERPROD

Format: 10 episodes of 22 minutes each

Images: Download the images

Trailer: Watch and get the link HERE

debuts on October 17 *FIRST IMAGES*

Synopsis: Did someone say “yummy food”? Waffles and Mochi are back, and they’re still going strong on their culinary adventures. The duo’s next endeavor is to open their own restaurant, where they will serve dishes full of flavor inspired by the ingredients they have known on their travels around the world. Mrs. Obama is also back, and she is joined by other people who love to cook, such as renowned chefs, ordinary people, children and celebrities from all over the world.

Creation: Erika Thormahlen and Jeremy Konner

Executive production: Erika Thormahlen, Jeremy Konner, Tim McKeon, Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan, Barack and Michelle Obama

Executive co-production: Alex Braverman and Alex Pitz

With: Michelle Obama

Puppeteers: Sarah Berman (Waffles), David Bizzaro (Mochi), Jonathan Kidder (Abel), Diona Elise Burnett (Steve), Taleia Gilliam (Sina)

Cast: Kimiko Glenn (Yuki) and Eugene Cordero (Danny)

Format: 6 episodes of 20 minutes each

Images: Download the images

season 6 of It’s coming on the 1st of November

Synopsis: Gabby’s cats are back and eager to live new adventures! Gabby and her friends will meet DJ Laughing again, solve several riddles and challenges, explore “craft” talents with several paper cups and even discover amazing places, like a glow-in-the-dark cave. And there’s more: Gabby and Pandy will also decorate the house for a very special date and save Christmas!

Cast: Laila Lockhart (Gabby), Tucker Chandler (Pandy Cat), Tara Strong (Kitty Fairy and Mama Box), Donovan Patton (Thief), Juliet Donenfeld (Cakey), Maggie Lowe (Baby Box), Secunda Wood (Mermaid), Sainty Nelsen (Almofagata), Eduardo Franco (DJ Risonho) and Carla Tassara (Carlita)

Executive production: Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey

Producer: DreamWorks Animation

Format: CGI and live action, 6 episodes of 22 minutes each

Images: Download the images

teletubbies debuts November 14th *FIRST IMAGES*

Synopsis: Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back, reimagined and reimagined for today. Join the gang on new adventures, narrated by Emmy-nominated Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). All episodes are accompanied by “Tummy Tales”, a board with only original music that will have the whole family dancing!

Co-creation of the original series and script: Andrew Davenport

Narration: Tituss Burgess

The Teletubbies are played by: Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington and Jeremiah Krage

Presentation of “Tummy Tales”: Julia Pulo

teletubbies is executive produced by: Kate Bennetts, Maddy Darrall, Steven DeNure, Billy Macqueen and Michael Towner

Executive Producer of “Tummy Tales”: Stephanie Betts, Anne Loi and Josh Scherba

Copyright holder and producer: © 2022 WildBrain Teletubbies Productions Inc.

Format: 26 episodes of 12 minutes each, written by Catherine Williams

Image: Download the image HERE

: Answer Time opens on November 21

Synopsis: StoryBots are the best team to answer tough questions and make learning lighter and more fun! Only they know how to answer things like “how does a laser work” and “why do people get dizzy” – and they also know how to explain even the most complex ideas, expanding the world of little ones and changing the way they face everything around them. The episodes of StoryBots: Answer Time they are filled with lots of animation, music and appearances by celebrities like Danny DeVito, Chrissy Tiegen and Anne Hathaway. It’s the right request to watch as a family!

Executive Producer: Evan Spiridellis and Gregg Spiridellis

Special participation: Danny DeVito, Common, Sophie Turner, Chrissy Tiegen and Anne Hathaway

animation studio: Brown Bag Films

Format: 10 episodes of 20 minutes each

Images: Download the images

Princess Power debut in 2023 *FIRST IMAGES*

Synopsis: Netflix’s new preschool series, Princess Poweris based on the best seller princesses wear pants written by Savannah Guthrie (one of the presenters of the American program today) and Allison Oppenheim. The series celebrates girls’ expression and willpower, chronicling the adventures of princesses from four different fruit kingdoms: Kira, Bea, Rita and Penny, who must embrace their differences and join forces if they are to help fruitful citizens and make of the world a better place. Princess Power also in another very important message: it does not matter what clothes you are wearing, but what you are wearing. making in the world. The series is developed by Elise Allen (showrunner and executive producer) and executive produced by Savannah Guthrie (co-author); Matthew Berkowitz, Kristin Cummings and Jennifer Twiner McCarron of Atomic Cartoons; Drew Barrymore, Ember Truesdell and Nancy Juvonen of Flower Films.

Showrunner/Executive Producer: Elise Allen

Executive production: Savannah Guthrie; Matthew Berkowitz, Kristin Cummings and Jennifer Twiner McCarron of Atomic Cartoons; Drew Barrymore, Ember Truesdell and Nancy Juvonen of Flower Films.

Production supervision: Monica Davila

Producers: Atomic Cartoons and Flower Films

Format: 14 episodes of 11 minutes each

Images: Download the images

CoComelon Lane debut in 2023