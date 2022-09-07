Season 19 will have 5 new characters; meet each one · Rolling Stone

In a video released earlier this week, ABC revealed who the new Grey’s Anatomy interns will be. check out

In January of this year, the ABC confirmed that the series Grey’s Anatomy (2005) would win a 19th season. Months later, earlier this week, the channel released an unprecedented video about the new phase of production, featuring five characters who will join the cast.

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy promises to debut with many changes, including less screen time for the protagonist MeredithInterpreted by Ellen Pompeo. In the new video, then, the ABC revealed that in addition to the usual characters, the series will also feature the additions of actors. Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.

Presented by the performers themselves in the preview of ABC, each of the characters will be a first-year surgical resident. In the plot, according to information from the deadlineall were accepted into the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital internship program, which is set to regain the fame and prestige of the teaching project after the events of season 18.

A second chance is a big theme this season for both the interns and many of the characters you know and already love.” Alexis Floydone of the new actresses of the plot.

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy should hit North American television on October 6, but does not yet have a premiere date in Brazil. Meanwhile, the other 18 seasons can be viewed across multiple platforms, including Prime Video, Globoplay and Star+.

Check out the preview of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy:

Grey’s Anatomy

Started in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy follows the routine of a group of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Since then, many famous faces have passed through the halls of the institution, including Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey and Jesse Williams.

Of the original cast, however, only three remained and are expected to appear in the show’s 19th season. Ellen Pompeoas Meredith, James Pickens Jr., who lives the pragmatic Richard Webberand Chandra Wilsonwho plays the fan-favorite chief of surgery, Miranda Bailey. Created by Shonda Rhimesthe series has had over 400 episodes.