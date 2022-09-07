See the goals of the tie between Athletico and Palmeiras

Palmeiras and Athletico-PR drew 2-2, today (6), at Allianz Parque, for the return of the Copa Libertadores semifinals. And, by the aggregate score, Luiz Felipe Scolari’s team advanced to the decision.

With the result, Athletico-PR awaits the game between Flamengo and Vélez, tomorrow, at 21:30 (Brasília), at Maracanã, to know their opponent in the decision.

Needing the victory after the setback in the first leg, by 1 to 0, Palmeiras opened the scoring after 2 minutes of the first half, with Gustavo Scarpa.

Midfielder Zé Rafael received from Tabata in the middle and turned on Fernandinho. With freedom, shirt 8 carried to the left end of the area and crossed low. Pedro Henrique tried to move away, but fell and the ball was left clean for Gustavo Scarpa, who didn’t waste it.

Defender Gustavo Gómez extended it to the home team in the 9th minute of the second half. After Marcos Rocha’s side kick, the Paraguayan deflects it with his head on the first post, the ball covers Bento and makes it 2-0.

Pablo, who was just a minute on the field, scored for Athletico. After Fernandinho’s launch, Vitinho managed in the small area, Vitor Roque scored and Pablo sent it to the back of the net.

The tie came with David Terans. At 32 minutes of the final stage, Pablo played for Terans, who submitted left-handed. The ball deflected on Piquerez, went on Weverton’s counterfoot, and went in, tying the game at 2-2.

In the first leg, at Arena da Baixada, Felipão’s men – who was not on the edge of the field today due to expulsion – won 1-0 at home.

Watch Scarpa’s goal:

Watch G. Gómez’s goal:

See Pablo’s goal:

Watch Terans’ goal: