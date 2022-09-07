Sin City | Actress reveals difficulty with film costumes

During an interview with comic bookRosario Dawson was asked which costume was more “challenging” in her career: Ahsoka Tano or Gail (from Sin City: Sin City).

“I would definitely say Sin City leather clothes. Until the last week we used a lot of elastic in the costume, without that leather strap on the front. Then only after that could I bend my legs to sit.”

Said.

“It was impossible to sit in that outfit. It was crazy.”

Sin City – The City of Sin premiered in 2005, directed by Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino and Frank Miller himself in different segments. The main cast brings Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Clive Owenand Benicio del Toro.

In addition to having grossed US$158 million worldwide, it managed to please the critics, achieving a 77% approval in the Rotten Tomatoes.

READ TOO:

A few years ago, information emerged that the Legendary Television was developing two series based on the work, one being live-action and the other animation, where Miller would serve as executive producer.

The intention was that the live-action would get a full season order even before the pilot was approved, while the animation would bring the same violent tone, with an indicative rating of +18, serving as a prelude to the acclaimed graphic-novel.

But since then, there has been no update.