It has always been questioned that products from anti-aging beauty at famous use in your skin care routine? We went looking for the best choices that stars like and that prevent aging skin, one of the most recurrent concerns of some of us.

Sofia Vergara

We start with Sofia Vergara. The actress of “Modern Family” is a fan of Beauty. In order to prevent skin aging, she revealed in an interview with the publication Women’s Health that she loves La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios sunscreen. “It’s great for sensitive skin. It’s the go-to.”

The products and services recommended on the Miranda by Sapo website are selected, independently and through an impartial opinion, by the Altice Portugal partner responsible for providing content for this website. We inform you that the access links to other websites are unrelated to Altice Portugal, but that in the case of purchasing products and/or services through affiliate links, Altice Portugal may receive a commission. Read HERE all the information.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Victoria Beckham @victoriabeckham ” data-title=”Victoria – Skin Aging: The Anti-Aging Products Celebrities Love – Miranda”> Victoria Beckham @victoriabeckham

Not keeping any secrets, Melanie Grant, Victoria Beckham’s facialist, said the beauty designer and entrepreneur loves Augustinus Bader’s The Cream, which contains key ingredients that promote skin renewal, such as aloe vera, vitamin A, C, D and E and retinol.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Drew Barrymore @drewbarrymore ” data-title=”Drew – Skin Aging: The Anti-Aging Products Celebrities Love – Miranda”> Drew Barrymore @drewbarrymore

On Instagram, Drew Barrymore shared some details about her beauty routine and what has contributed to keeping her skin full of life. There is an eye cream that belongs to his list of favorites: the Resveratrol-Lift Care Lifting Effect Eye Contour from Caudalie, which is composed of hyaluronic acid and promotes collagen production.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Penelope Cruz @lancomeofficial ” data-title=”Penelope – Skin Aging: The Anti-Aging Products Celebrities Love – Miranda”> Penelope Cruz @lancomeofficial

As a true ambassador for Lancôme, Penélope Cruz is faithful to the brand’s values, as she has already made known her devotion to Advanced Génifique Sérum. In its composition, we can find ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

Brooke Shields

brooke Brooke Shields @brookeshields ” data-title=”Brooke – Skin Aging: The Anti-Aging Products Celebrities Love – Miranda”> Brooke Shields @brookeshields

Also Brooke Shields has already revealed some details about her skin care. In order to fight wrinkles, the actress and model revealed to Redbook.com: “I’m obsessed with the SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum. It’s full of antioxidants and really brightens up my skin, and since I started using it, I’ve noticed a difference. in my fine lines.”