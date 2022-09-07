Sony may resume gamer cell phone line, teaser suggests

After a decade away from cell phones aimed at gamers, Sony may soon introduce such a device. According to a teaser posted on their social media, an important announcement will be made next week.

were you #BornToGame? Don’t miss our next exciting announcement at Sony Xperia YouTube on September 12th 2022, 13:00 Japan Time.#Sony #Xperia #SonyXperia #ProductAnnouncement — Sony | Xperia (@sonyxperia) September 7, 2022

The video is quite short, but it shows a member of the Japanese eSports team Scarz playing on a device that closely resembles a smartphone. This product will have the motto “Born to Game: Made for Pro gamers and streamers” — that is, “Born to Play: Made for pro gamers and streamers”.

However, so far it is not possible to say that it is a new cell phone. After all, the launch may be an accessory for existing cell phones, or even some service provided by the brand.

In addition, no rumors have been released regarding an alleged new Sony cell phone over the last few days. So it is unlikely to be a completely new model.

Sony hasn’t had a gaming phone since 2011

Sony Xperia Play 2 had a prototype photo released, but the final model never hit stores (Image: Playback/Shabab2992/Reddit)

In the previous months, Sony updated its line of high-end phones with the Xperia 1 V — the device stands out for its support for continuous zoom in the cameras, among other features. Other series were also renewed, with models like the Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV.

The last gaming device launched by the company was the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play, from 2011. At the time, the device drew attention for its construction with a built-in joystick, in a system of sliders that moved to the back of the screen when the user was not playing games — a second generation cell phone was designed but never released.

The mysterious new product will be presented on the 12th of September, a Monday. The event is scheduled for 1 pm in the Japanese time zone, or 1 am in Brasília time – a live broadcast will be carried out on the brand’s YouTube, through the same link where the teaser was released.

Source: YouTube/Sony | Xperia, via XDA Developers