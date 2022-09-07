Studio Universal exhibits special programming throughout September

Advertising

September holds surprises for fans of Denzel Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin James, Jason Bateman and Keira Knightley! Studio Universal has prepared a special program between the 7th and 22nd of this month, with a selection of double films from the five artists, with lots of action, comedy and romance. On holiday, 07/09, from 8 pm, Denzel Washington enters the scene in “The Gangster”, where Frank Lucas lives, a chauffeur for a mobster who, after the death of his boss, becomes one of the most powerful criminal leaders. of the city. In the sequel, the film “Securing the Enemy” tells the story of Tobin Frost, a former CIA agent wanted for treason. The chase takes over Cape Town and, when it gets out of control, the protagonist’s only way out is to count on the help of those who least expect it.

On 9/9, also starting at 8 pm, the special continues with two films starring Dwayne Johnson (actor known as The Rock). In “A Spy and a Half”, from 2016, action and comedy go hand in hand. Before becoming a CIA agent, Bob was a bullied nerd. Now an adult, strong and a spy, he turns to an old classmate—popular in high school—to solve a top-secret case. To close the day’s double, the channel shows “Skyscraper: Unlimited Courage”. The film tells the story of Will Sawyer, a war veteran who works assessing the safety of skyscrapers. But everything changes when he is accused of setting China’s tallest building on fire.

On 9/18 it will be Jason Bateman’s turn to enter the scene, starting at 8 pm. In the classic romantic comedy “Love Coincidences”, Kassie (Jennifer Aniston) is a successful woman who decides to undergo artificial insemination to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother. She just didn’t count that her best friend, Wally (Jason Bateman) could change forever – and unintentionally – their life plans. Following, “I Wanted to Have Your Life” promises to make the audience laugh with the story of two friends. Dave (Jason Bateman) is a lawyer and family man, while Mitch (Ryan Reynolds) is a bachelor without a routine. After a night of drinking, they realize that their bodies are switched and the confusion is just beginning!

Advertising

To end the special program, on 09/22, starting at 8 pm, Keira Knightley stars in two movie classics. In 2005’s Pride and Prejudice, Elizabeth Bennett lives with her family in the countryside and, as one of the eldest children, she is under increasing pressure to marry. Finally, when she meets handsome and wealthy Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) interest is evident, but despite the chemistry between the two, Darcy’s reserved nature can threaten their relationship. Finally, the September doubles will end with the film “Anna Karenina”, set in the 19th century. Married to a wealthy government official, Anna shocks high society by getting involved with Count Vronsky (Aaron Johnson, interpreter of John Lennon in “The Boy from Liverpool”) and asking her husband for separation, who refuses to grant a divorce. .

*Check the ratings

Comedian Kevin James invades the screens of Studio Universal on the 14/09th, starting at 20 pm. For starters, in “Hitch: Love Counselor”, the actor plays Albert Brennaman, a shy accountant who hires the services of a relationship consultant (Will Smith) to win the woman of his dreams. But everything can go wrong when the anonymous adviser falls in love with a journalist. In “Shopping Security”, a feature that will be shown in the sequel, Paul is a security guard who takes his job very seriously, after failing to become a real police officer. And when the mall is robbed, he will need to use all his skills to fight crime.