Stunning record of rainbow ‘hat’ on top of cloud leaves residents gaping – News

Images of a sunset in the city of Haikou, China, in late August, went viral on social media thanks to the impressive landscape formed in the sky.

A rainbow in the shape of a ring over a cloud, in a scenario that had an orange sky, surprised internet users due to the beauty of the image. Just one of the viral videos has already been viewed 28.7 million times.

Although it looks like an image created with editing software, it is a real phenomenon, called an iridescent pileus cloud — also known as a “cloud handkerchief”. Watch the video:







It should be noted that the videos that went viral were edited, which made the phenomenon look brighter. Below, you can see unedited images.





Pileus☁️☁️

Cloud iridescence is a colorful optical phenomenon that occurs in a cloud and appears in the general proximity of the Sun or Moon. Time: 2022.08.16

Location: Pu’er City, Yunnan Province, China

Photographer: JiaQi Sun（孫嘉琪） pic.twitter.com/h6RExQ92ew — Aesthetic Sharer ZHR (@CGdrawing) August 17, 2022

This phenomenon is formed by a series of factors, which makes the images above rare.





First, the cloud below the rainbow has a cumuliform shape, developed vertically, isolated, and to a great extent, and the air around it also condenses into this shape.

In addition to the shape, the colors of the rainbow – bright and vivid – can be seen thanks to the sunlight, reflected by the water droplets present in the cloud.

The late afternoon formation and low angle of the Sun on the horizon helped the “cloud scarf” in the Chinese sky become a rare and beautiful event to photograph.



