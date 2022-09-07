System software update 22.02-06.00.00 is available for PS5; support 1440p and more

Sony has released software (firmware) update version 22.02-06.00.00 for PS5. The update weighs about 1GB and the official website offers update information.
The update introduces some new features and Sony specifies them in the text below. If there are any other highlights, we will report separately.
This update is what offers 1440p, game list and much more.
Version: 22.02-06.00.00
- You can now create custom lists in the Game Library to better organize your games.
To create your list within the Games Library, simply select the tab [Sua coleção].
Select the games to be added to the list, then create a name for it.
- We’ve made the following updates to the in-game Help feature:
In-game Help now lets you know when help is available, both on PS5 and mobile devices via the PlayStation App.
It is possible to set whether the in-game Help notifications will be displayed or not. On PS5, select [Configurações] > [Notificações] > [Ajuda do jogo]. In the PlayStation App, select [Configurações] > [Notificações por push] > [Ajuda do jogo].
- HDMI 1440p video output is now supported.
Before using it, please test to see if your HDMI device supports 1440p output by going to [Configurações] > [Tela e vídeo] > [Saída de vídeo] > [Testar saída de vídeo em 1440p].
- Game Base received the following updates:
It is now possible to ask party members to start Screen Sharing to watch your matches.
Go to the voice chat card, choose the party member you want to send the request to, and select [Solicitar compartilhamento de tela].
- You will now receive a notification when you join a group and a member is playing a game that you can join. You can join the game directly from the notification.
- When receiving a message, you can now view the sender’s profile by selecting the message and pressing the options button.
- We have updated the following in [Pedidos de amizade]:
When accepting a friend request in the [Recebidos]you can now view your new friend’s profile at [Pedidos aceitos].
- It is now possible to send stickers and voice messages to your groups from the Game Base card.
- The following features have been added to game hubs:
In-progress activities now appear prominently at the top of the game hub, which makes it easier and faster to get back to the action you took last.
If in-game Help is available for an activity, the button [Exibir dicas] will be displayed.
in the section [Vídeos com base em seu gameplay recente]you will see categories like “Quick Match”, “High Score” or “Performance” that justify why the videos were recommended to you.
- When using the browser, you can now choose between two types of zoom functions.
The “Zoom” function allows you to increase the size of elements on the page while adjusting the layout so that everything fits on the screen without having to scroll left and right.
“Zoom In” increases the size of everything on the page without any layout adjustments.
The maximum zoom/enlarge ratio is now 500%.
- Rearranged 3D audio settings.
These settings can now be accessed in [Áudio em 3D para alto-falantes da TV] and [Áudio em 3D para fones de ouvido] in [Configurações] > [Áudio].
You can now hear and compare the difference between 3D audio and stereo audio on the same screen.
- Voice command now supports YouTube content search by voice. The Voice Command (Preview) feature is currently only available in English for players with US and UK PSN accounts.
At any time, including while playing on PS5, you can say “Hey PlayStation, search for [palavra-chave] to YouTube.” The YouTube app will open and relevant search results will be displayed.
The way of entering text via voice input has changed. Previously, if the screen reader was enabled, you had to wait for instructions to be read aloud before speaking into the controller to enter text using voice input. Now, you can skip the instructions by pressing the cross button.
- The screen reader feature has received the following improvements.
Now when control button shortcuts for on-screen buttons are displayed, the screen reader reads them aloud.
- Remote Play has received the following updates.
It’s now easier to use the keyboard on your PC or Mac with PS Remote Play. We removed the text input box, which allows you to type with your keyboard directly on PS5 or PS4. Now you can also use the keyboard not just for typing, but for controlling games.
- Custom button assignments are now enabled on the shortcode entry screen.
- We have updated the DualSense wireless controller software to improve stability.
- Addressed an issue that caused system software errors during sleep mode on some PS5 consoles.