Taís Araujo, Larissa, Gleici and more are present at the event. Photos!

Camilla de Lucas is followed by international famous. Know who it is!

So, Tais Araujo, Larissa Manoela, Camilla de Lucas, Gleici Damasceno and Mari Gonzalez were some of those who were present on the occasion. It is worth mentioning that Taís, Larissa and Gleici, and former BBB Camilla, were called to the stage of the presentation and also spoke to the audience present.

Check out the photos!

INTERNATIONAL FOLLOW

Last Monday, September 5th, Camilla de Lucas was surprised to enter her Instagram and realize that she was being followed by none other than Viola Davis.

Read+: Camilla de Lucas doesn’t want celebrities at her wedding. Know the reason!

On her Twitter account, the influencer reacted to the situation. “It’s what?” she wrote in disbelief.

Camilla then stated that she still couldn’t believe she was being followed by the Oscar-winning actress. “I am so far: What do you mean Viola Davis is following me on Instagram? Mercy, I won’t be able to do more in the stories”, she joked.

I’m still: HOW THEY IS VIOLA DAVIS following me on Instagram? Mercy, I won’t be able to do more in the stories— Camilla de Lucas ⭐️ (@camilladelucas) September 5, 2022

follow Otox at the Google News and receive alerts on the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!