Teen Phenomenon, Never Have I Ever… wins season 3 trailer

Netflix released the trailer for the third season of Never Have I… A teen phenomenon since its debut in 2020, the series returns with new episodes to follow the adolescence of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Who will follow the unreleased chapters in August?

In this new season, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s character and her friends manage to abandon their single life. However, the teens discover that relationships aren’t all flowers. Good luck to the girls!

Based on the childhood and youth of Mindy Kaling, actress of The Office (2005-2013), the Netflix series follows Devi’s complicated life. Young American and daughter of Indians, the protagonist has problems with popularity at school. However, with the new relationship, things should change.

In addition to the love and student issues, the young woman is still dealing with the sudden death of her father. So, Devi has the help of her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), her cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and, of course, her best friend Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez).

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever… also stars Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Jack Seavor McDonald, Megan Suri and Benjamin Norris.

In preparation for the show’s fourth and final year on Netflix, the third season of Never Have I… August 12 in the streaming catalog. Watch the new trailer below: