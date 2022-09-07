The Episode Ellen Pompeo Regrets Filming

Grey’s Anatomy remains quite popular, and despite Ellen Pompeo having a reduced role in Season 19, she remains the face of the series. There is one episode, however, that she regrets recording.

In a revealing interview, Pompeo and some of the other people who worked on the show reminisced about one of the show’s most exhausting moments — a scene in the show’s first few episodes where Pompeo did something he wasn’t quite comfortable with.

Continues after advertising

The two-part episode The End of the World and As We Know It were episodes 16 and 17 of the second season, and aired as a two-hour-long episode after the Super Bowl in 2006.

The episode enjoyed the biggest ratings of the year, starting with a dream sequence where George imagined taking a steam bath with Christina, Meredith and Izzy, and ending with Kyle Chandler being desolately blown to smithereens.

He had a bomb in his stomach, putting all the doctors in grave danger as they race for his life. Add in Christina Ricci’s cameo, the episode had all the ingredients to be a smash hit.

Ellen Pompeo’s Repentance

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pompeo, series creator Shonda Rhimes and director Peter Horton looked back on this famous episode and the scene that injured Pompeo’s stunt double.

The scene in question is where Chandler explodes and Meredith is thrown to the ground by the force of the explosion.

“The stunt double was quite young,” recalled Horton. “She wasn’t quite prepared for when she was pulled, having fallen on her back and her head thrown back. […] As stuntmen do, she immediately sat up and said, ‘I’m fine.’ But clearly, she hit her head hard, so she had to go through concussion protocol. We only had one take, and I needed to tweak some things from that take, so I asked Ellen for this.”

Pompeo wasn’t happy about having to do a stunt role, and it’s something she continues to talk about to this day. In a Twitter thread following a 2021 rebroadcast of the episode, Pompeo talked about how she took on the stunt role when she didn’t want to, knowing full well they would likely use the take with the stunt double.

As Pompeo said (via Looper): “The lesson here ladies is this…don’t do things that make you uncomfortable because you’re afraid people will see you as difficult. Trust me, they will see you as difficult no matter what you do!”

On the other hand, Horton, in the Entertainment Weekly interview, disputed Pompeo’s claim that his take was not used. While Horton claimed they used the shot of the injured artist hitting her head, as Pompeo assumed would be the case, he also said it’s not as clear-cut as Pompeo often argues. In Horton’s words, “We left it. It was very effective. But we used part of Ellen’s take. We would never put you in danger. We pull her a lot slower than we pull the stunt double.”

The seasons of Grey’s Anatomy can be seen on Star+.