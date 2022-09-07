The mysteries of the largest underground city ever discovered in the world







Derinkuyu Photo: Danm/Getty Images/BBC News Brazil

A huge underground city, which has remained active for thousands of years with almost no interruptions, rests more than 85 meters underground, below the famous “fairy chimneys” of Cappadocia, Turkey.

Violent gusts of wind lift the ground into the air as I ride through Cappadocia’s Love Valley. Hills with shades of yellow and pink color the panorama marked by deep red canyons and rock formations that look like large chimneys and appear in the distance.

The place is dry, hot and the wind is strong. But the beauty is overwhelming.

Millennia ago, this volatile volcanic environment naturally sculpted the spiers around me, until they reached the conical mushroom-like shapes that now draw millions of visitors to hike or balloon in this central region of Anatolia.

But beneath Cappadocia’s fragile surface lies another wonder, also of gigantic proportions, that has been hidden for centuries: an underground city that could house up to 20,000 inhabitants for months at a time.

The ancient city of Elengubu, now known as Derinkuyu, lies more than 85 meters below the surface and includes 18 levels of tunnels. It is the largest excavated underground city in the world.

It has been inhabited almost constantly for thousands of years, changing hands from the Phrygians to the Persians and then to the Christians in the Byzantine Era. Until it was finally abandoned in the 1920s by the Cappadocian Greeks, who fled en masse to Greece after their defeat in the Greco-Turkish War of 1919-1922.

The city halls span hundreds of kilometers underground, but it is believed that more than 200 separate small underground cities, which have also been discovered in the region, may be connected to these tunnels, creating a massive underground network.

According to Suleman, my guide, Derinkuyu was only “rediscovered” in 1963 by an anonymous local resident who was losing his chickens. As he was renovating his house, the birds disappeared into a small crevice created during the renovation and were never seen again.

The Turkish citizen decided to investigate what was going on and, after digging a little, he unearthed a dark passage. It was the first of more than 600 entrances to the Derinkuyu Underground City that were found in private homes.

Excavations then began immediately. They revealed a tangled web of underground dwellings, dry food storage spaces, stables, schools, wineries and even a chapel. An entire civilization was safely hidden underground.

The cave city soon attracted thousands of less claustrophobic Turkish tourists, until, in 1985, the region was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The exact date of the construction of the city remains undefined. But the earliest reference to Derinkuyu appears to be in the book Anabasis by the Greek historian Xenophon of Athens, written around 370 BC.





Derinkuyu is made up of 18 levels of tunnels that descend more than 85 meters below the surface. Photo: RalucaHotupan/Getty Images/BBC News Brasil

In it, Xenophon mentions the Anatolian people, who lived in houses dug underground in or near Cappadocia, rather than in the more popular caves along the cliffs that are well known in the region.

According to Andrea De Giorgi, professor of classical studies at Florida State University in the United States, Cappadocia is exceptionally suitable for this type of underground construction, due to the lack of water in the soil and its malleable rocks, which can be easily molded. .

“The geomorphology of the region invites you to excavate underground spaces,” he says. The professor explains that the tuff – the rock at the site – would have been excavated with relative ease, using simple tools such as shovels and pickaxes.

The same pyroclastic material was naturally molded into the fairy chimneys and spiers that sprout from the earth above ground.

But defining who built Derinkuyu remains a mystery, at least partially.

The foundations of the extensive underground cave network are often attributed to the Hittites, “who may have excavated the first levels in the rock when they were attacked by the Phrygians around 1200 BC,” according to A. Bertini, an expert on Mediterranean cave dwellings, in his study of regional cave architecture.

Strengthening this hypothesis, Hittite artifacts have been found in the interior of Derinkuyu.

But most of the city was probably built by the Phrygians, who were very skilled architects in the Iron Age and had the means to build underground facilities.

“The Phrygians formed one of the most important empires in ancient Anatolia”, teaches De Giorgi. “They developed throughout western Anatolia around the end of the 1st millennium BC and used to turn rock formations into monuments and create remarkable rock-cut facades. Their mysterious kingdom included most of western and central Anatolia, including the Derinkuyu region. .”

At first, Derinkuyu was probably used to store goods, but its main purpose was to serve as a temporary shelter against foreign invaders. Cappadocia has suffered a steady stream of domineering empires over the centuries.





Half-ton rocks could be rolled to close the tunnels in case of invasion. Photo: Richard Beck/Getty Images/BBC News Brazil

“The succession of empires and their impact on the Anatolian landscape explain the reason for resorting to underground shelters like Derinkuyu”, according to De Giorgi. “But it was at the time of the Islamic attacks [ao Império Bizantino, predominantemente cristão, no século 7°] that these dwellings were more used.”

Although Phrygians, Persians, and Seljuks, among other peoples, inhabited the region and expanded through the underground city in the following centuries, Derinkuyu’s population reached its highest level during the Byzantine Era, with around 20,000 people living underground.

Today, you can experience the harrowing reality of underground life for as little as 60 Turkish Lira (about US$3.30). As I descended through the narrow, musty tunnels, their walls blackened by soot from centuries of torchlight, I began to feel a strange sense of claustrophobia.

But the ingenuity of the diverse empires that expanded in Derinkuyu soon became evident. Short, intentionally narrow corridors force visitors to walk slanted and single-file – clearly an awkward position for intruders – through the labyrinth of corridors and dwellings.

Dimly lit by the lamps, half-ton circular rocks blocked the doors between each of the 18 levels and could only be moved from the inside. Small, perfectly round holes in the center of these immense doors allowed residents to attack invaders with spears, while maintaining the security of the perimeter.

“Underground life was probably very difficult,” says Suleman, my guide. “Residents rested in sealed clay jars, lived by torchlight and disposed of corpses in areas [designadas].”

Each city level was carefully designed for specific purposes. Farm animals lived in stables closer to the surface to reduce smell and toxic fumes, while still providing a lively layer of thermal insulation for the cold months.

The innermost layers of the city contained housing, cellars, schools and meeting spaces. A traditional Byzantine missionary school, complete with adjoining rooms for study, was identified by its characteristic vaulted ceilings and is located on the second floor.

According to De Giorgi, “the evidence of wine production is based on the existence of cellars, pressure tanks and amphorae [jarras altas, com duas alças e gargalo estreito].” These specialized rooms indicate that the residents of Derinkuyu were prepared to spend months below the surface.

But the most impressive thing about Derinkuyu is the complex ventilation system and protected well, which would have provided fresh air and clean water for the entire city. In fact, it is believed that the city was initially built around these two essential elements.





Derinkuyu had many entrances and over 600 of them were found in private homes. Photo: SVPhilon/Getty Images/BBC News Brasil

More than 50 ventilation columns allowed natural airflow between Derinkuyu’s many dwellings and corridors. They were distributed throughout the city to prevent an attack on the air supply, which could be fatal.

The well was more than 55 meters deep and could be easily isolated from below by city residents.

The construction of Derinkuyu really was genius, but it is not the only underground city in Cappadocia. At 445 km², it is only the largest of at least 200 underground cities found beneath the Anatolian Plains.

More than 40 of these smaller cities have three or more levels below the surface. Many are connected to Derinkuyu by carefully dug tunnels, some up to 9 km long. All of them are equipped with emergency exits, which offer immediate return to the surface in case of need.

But not all of Cappadocia’s underground secrets have been unearthed. In 2014, a new, perhaps even larger, underground city was discovered in the Nevsehir region, also in central Anatolia.

The flight of the Cappadocian Greeks in 1923 put an end to Derinkuyu’s living history. More than 2,000 years after the city’s likely creation, it was abandoned for the last time and its existence forgotten by the modern world – until Cappadocia’s wandering chickens made the underground city glow once more.

