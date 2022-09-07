The Sandman remains on the list of most watched productions on Netflix; Show does not enter the Top 10 Overall after 28 days

THE Netflix updated its ranking of most viewed productions on the platform last week (August 29 to September 4).

On the part of movies, the comedy Family Vacation (Me Time) with actors Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg dominated Netflix’s most watched list worldwide, again, for the second week. There were new 56,560,000 hours worldwide.

And with that, the two premieres of the week on the platforms were in second and third place. In 2nd place was the long Love in Verona with the actors Kat Graham and Tom Hopper. There were 41,220,000 hours worldwide. In 3rd place we had the British thriller I passed by here starring actors Hugh Bonneville and George MacKay. There were 30,790,000 hours worldwide.

The national feature Neighbors with Leandro Hassum entered the list of most watched non-English-language films. It ranked 3rd out of 9,410,000 worldwide and first on the list of films in Brazil. See below.

The Top 10 Global Films is this:

In the series part, the series echos starring actress Michelle Monaghan again took first place in the English Language Series category. There were new 36,580,000 hours worldwide. Almost 50% less compared to the previous week. The attraction has been in the Top 10 for most viewed productions for 3 weeks and has been at the top for 2 weeks.

And the platform miniseries of the week Devil in Ohio: Limited Series debuted at No. There were 35,370,000 hours worldwide.

And third, and in its fifth week on the list, The Sandman has completed its 28 days on the platform. And it has yet to be renewed for a second season. The attraction clocked in at 361,330,000 hours, just below the 10th spot on Netflix’s overall list that The Witcher season 2 was watched for 484,340,00 hours.

And no national series was in the global ranking of non-English language productions in the period. The debut of Queer Eye Brasil didn’t even make it to the most watched list in Brazil.

The Top 10 Global Series is this:

In Brazil, the Top of Films and Series in the period looked like this:

Netflix methodology

Every Tuesday, Netflix releases a list of the 10 most watched productions, whether movies or series, which are divided into the following categories: Film (Spoken in English), TV (Spoken in English), Film (Productions in Non-English Language). English) and TV (non-English language productions).

The platform delivers the weekly numbers in HOURS VIEWED format, that is, the total number of hours that users worldwide watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the past week.

Movies are considered for their total length, and series for the total length of each season. It will usually be possible to appear in the Stranger Things season 2 and 3 list for example. Netflix also shows how many times each title appears on the list.

