The woman who saw BRL 47,500 disappear from her account after leaving her wallet and cell phone in the gym’s locker room

Bank cards over keyboard

Credit, Getty Images

A gym client in the UK saw £8,000 (R$47,500) disappear from her bank account after her wallet and cell phone were stolen from her locker in the on-site dressing room while she was exercising.

Charlotte, who asked that her last name not be published to protect her, told the BBC she felt her bank blamed her for what happened and that she felt like a “criminal”.

She believes the thieves got her card password through the bank’s app that was installed on her phone, but Santander said she must have released the code. The bank apologized to her and returned her money.

It all took place on August 24, when all of Charlotte’s belongings, including bank cards and cell phone, were stolen.

