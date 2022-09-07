Thriller series is driving Netflix subscribers crazy with its intriguing plot

You know that kind of series where you hit play and can’t stop? It is the case of echoesrecent release of Netflix.

It is currently among the 10 most watched series on the platform.

The plot accompanies two twin sisters named Leni and Gina who have a dangerous secret: since they were children, they secretly switch lives.

Now adults, they carry on with it, sharing two houses, two husbands, and a son. Everything seems perfectly choreographed until one of them disappears, and this farce begins to crumble.

Short, with only 7 episodes in total, she has the leading role of the excellent Michelle Monaghanlike the sisters Leni and Gina McCleary.

Matt Bomer (White Collar) is the co-protagonist, where he will play Jack Beck, husband of Leni, one of the twins.

