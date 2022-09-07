“Ticket to Heaven”: George Clooney and Julia Roberts are together in new romantic comedy

Longtime friends, George Clooney and Julia Roberts They starred in the films “The 11 Men and the Secret” (2001), “The Twelve Men and the Another Secret” (2004), “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (2002) and “Money Game” (2016). Interestingly, none of these titles is a romantic comedygenre that consecrated her name in Hollywood and that also brought moments of attention to him.











In “Entrance to Paradise”, a film that opens tomorrow in Brazilian cinemas, the public will finally have the opportunity to see the duo in a production in the best style “O Casamento do Meu Melhor Amigo” (1997). Only this time, instead of trying to destroy the wedding of her secret passion, the character played by Roberts wants to prevent her daughter from saying “yes” at the altar.

At the feature film directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!”), the actress plays Clooney’s ex-wife. Divorced for over 20 years, the two can’t even sit next to each other without everything ending up in turmoil. Despite their differences, they decide to join forces to avoid the union of their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), with a boy she met during her graduation trip, played by Maxime Bouttie.











From sabotage to reflection

David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts) travel to Bali, Indonesia, with the excuse of meeting their son-in-law and blessing their daughter, but with ulterior motives. What the two want, in fact, is for the young woman not to make the same mistake as them, who married very young and impulsively. In the midst of attempts to sabotage the relationship, however, the ex-couple begins to see with different eyes not only their daughter’s decision but also their relationship.

Lily has just graduated from law school, with plans to pursue the career her father dreamed of for her. Upon meeting Gede, who works growing algae with her family, the girl decides to drop everything to lead a more peaceful life and in contact with nature. A curious fact is that the film was filmed in Queensland, Australia, and not in Bali. The exuberant scenery, with crystal clear waters and white sand, is striking and makes all the difference.

Tune in between Roberts and Clooney

One thing is for sure: even with its visual spectacle, Ol Parker’s feature wouldn’t have the same appeal if it weren’t for the right chemistry between its protagonists. In complete harmony, Clooney and Roberts really seem to have fun in the scene (which is even more evident with the “bloopers” displayed during the end credits). The rivalry between its characters, who are constantly needling each other, yields witty dialogue. It is also worth mentioning the good participation of names such as Lucas Bravo and Billie Lourd.

“Entrance to Paradise” is a film that fulfills what it promises, without much originality, but also without major slippage. It is a light work, with hilarious scenes and moments to make the most sentimental viewer sigh. The way the plot develops, however, follows the same guideline as other productions of the genre.

It is quite likely that you start the movie already anticipating its outcome and you can believe that there will be no surprises at the end. Still, the experience of letting yourself be led by an unpretentious plot has its value. After all, in times as complex as the ones we live in, who wouldn’t want to escape to a paradise place and forget a little bit about reality?

See too

Sertão

Pankararu Music Exhibition in Jatobá, Pernambuco Sertão, will have concerts by Almério and Marcelo Jeneci

streaming

Disney+ Day: Marvel premieres are part of the schedule