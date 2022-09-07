Ticket to Paradise – Cinema Scenes

(Ticket to Paradise, USA, 2022) Genre: comedy, romance

I’ll make it clear: this is the text of an unbiased critic, but absolutely in love with Julia Roberts. Since childhood, when A beautiful woman became the first movie I watched alone in theaters, the fascination it causes me is undeniable. As an actress and as a star, I never failed to notice the highlights of Julia, who despite being nominated for an Oscar for the first time at 22 (in Steel Flowers), for years maintained a certain restraint with criticism. She was seen as “charismatic”, which we attributed to her almost as a condemnation; was not, is not and never was. Despite being extremely charismatic, owner of an overwhelming smile – without exaggeration, one of the most remarkable in the History of Cinema – she shows immense talent from an early age, which obviously refined over the years, as with any actor or actress. Finding her again is always a certainty of being reciprocated in my admiration; soon, Ticket to Paradise don’t go on foot.

The counterpart also comes in advance, because I don’t have much sympathy for director Ol Parker’s previous work, the continuation of Mama Mia!. Therefore, I believe I have found a certain balance in the evaluation of the film that opens this week, a month and a half before the United States – this is rare, enjoy. That said, Ticket to Paradise is exactly what a fan of Julia needs (I know there are not a few), those who grew up expecting new A place called Notting Hill and My best friend’s wedding. No, the film is not one of those neoclassicals, but it is a production that we don’t need to go over our heads and call ‘honest’. There is a lot of dignity in the simplicity that is seen and assumed here.

Aesthetically, the film does not offer great directing challenges or elaborate elaboration for Parker, but at the same time it is not a production made in any way. Lizzy Gardiner’s beautiful costumes (Oscar for Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) have always attracted attention, from the local look to the cosmopolitan clothes of Georgia and Paul, which create a contrast with the country on the scene. Ole Bratt Birkeland’s photograph (from Judy) enhances the light contrasts between characters and events, in addition to delivering a delicate movement of the camera, which flows freely through the spaces, also giving cadence to the images. If it never intends to be a production far from what it was meant to be – a romantic comedy – Ticket to Paradise it doesn’t fool the viewer, but it also never offends him with cheap material.

Going back in time, the primacy of romantic comedies in its last phase of success brought at least a trio of legendary representatives who marked theaters for at least 15 years: in addition to Julia, Meg Ryan and Sandra Bullock took anyone to theaters to check out titles. as While you were Sleeping and Tune of Love. That time was swallowed by the 2000s, where there are no more stars and stars, but franchises and brands. With the dilution of power and influence of a name pulling at the box office, artists changed their relationship with the industry and with their careers. Julia and Sandra reinvented themselves as serious actresses (albeit here and in the lost city let’s see where they once reigned), while Meg was swallowed up by a Hollywood enslaved by ageism.

Ticket to Paradise shows us where Julia Roberts was, who exploded in our laps in 1990, and why she is so absolute in what she does in the place that launched her. Your last movie Ben’s Return, was yet another demonstration of his dramatic talent, but in a cinematically ungrateful space. I, who started writing 15 years ago, have not had encounters with Julia’s greater side, as a critic, and although her new film is not “great cinema”, it is also not in a position of subservience. The script, by Parker and Daniel Pipski, is straight to the point, well resolved in the creation of its commonplaces, and very well defended in its dialogues. We are not dealing with phrases of the Woody Allen standard, and it did not have to be; they are witty and full of bossa speeches, but without any veneer that takes away from them the colloquiality necessary for us to believe in how functional they are.

We cannot forget, or we are obliged to remember, that Julia Roberts does not star in the film alone, but alongside George Clooney, her partner in the series. Eleven men and a secret. Clooney, though older than Julia, didn’t explode until a few years after her, and despite more Oscar wins (she, Erin Brockovich; he, Syriana and the production of argo), is in a slightly more delicate situation. They come from an accumulation of public and critical disappointments, as The Midnight Sky, and needed that oasis. Which, in fact, it is, as their filming was almost entirely done in Bali, and clearly the friends are having a great time on stage. In a rare case, this excess entertainment manages to go beyond the screen and reach the viewer, who can see the frayed relationship between them, his family formed with the talented Kaitlyn Dever (from Outstanding) and between the lines of their relationship.

This family’s nucleus is a small one, but with the intensity for which they fight according to what they think is right, and the bending that Julia’s character goes through along the structure, deglading with what she went to do in Bali, Ticket to Paradise convinces us of its narrative. There is a blind faith of the protagonist parents in promoting the best for their daughter, when in fact they know that they just don’t want to face the loneliness of only having the separation and the nit-picking to call their own. The three manage to pass truth in everything they build, but it is Julia’s presence that brings the enchantment necessary to this type of film, increasingly rare in any instance. I’m talking about a project that highlights the best of its professionals, but also what is light and relaxed, spontaneous and true; Julia is home, and how nice it is to meet her once again.

