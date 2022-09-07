”Tierra incognita” and ”Crescendo” premiere on September 8 on the platform

O Disney+ Day, Disney’s global streaming celebration, takes place on September 8th and features several exclusive and worldwide releases and news on streaming. In addition to “Pinocchio” and the titles from Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, two new original series on the platform also debut exclusively on the date of the celebration. Know more about them:

Tierra Incognita

Disclosure

“Tierra Incógnita” follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a frightening world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago. Raised by his maternal grandparents alongside his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and return to his childhood hometown of Cape Qwert to search for answers where his parents were last seen: the horror theme park. Terra Incognita. Alongside his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unknown world.

Growing

Disclosure

Produced by Brie Larson, “Crescendo” is an innovative hybrid documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten exciting coming-of-age stories. The production uses narrative, experimental and documentary cinema to accompany people aged between 18 and 22 as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of life experiences, delivering emotionally powerful narratives to audiences that offer an intimate look at adolescence and the many social, family and internal obstacles young people face on their way to self-knowledge and acceptance.