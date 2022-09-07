Tite admits Pedro deserves to be called and discards Neymar from the side

Coach Tite revealed that forward Pedro, from Flamengo, is “enforcing” a call-up to the Brazilian team.

In an interview given today to the program “Último Lance”, from TNT Sports, the gaucho joked by classifying the player as a “car with specific accessories”.

“I don’t know if I’m going to summon, but that he [Pedro] It’s asserting itself, yes. It is a player with a specific characteristic, it is a car with specific accessories of a number nine. Take Fred: it’s Pedro. A player of the last ball”, began Tite to the broadcaster.

“If we take the indexes of goals and offensive plays that he brings in Flamengo, it’s an impressive advantage. He arrives as a great possibility in the competition in this sector. He has a different characteristic from the others. Pedro, Pedro Raul, Calleri and Cano, Last ball players have this specific characteristic. Richarlison also likes to play 9. I can’t anticipate”.

Neymar on the side?

Tite hugs Neymar during Brazil’s victory over Chile Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

At least in the Brazilian team, “never”. Tite made it clear that the number 10 of the Brazilian team will play in the center of the field or even as a nine.

“On the side, no, never. He’s a center. Sometimes we use him with Paquetá, then it’s a joint combination play with two forwards on the side and with a second midfielder who takes on a more offensive role: sometimes Fred, sometimes Paquetá, in the World Cup we used Firmino in this offensive phase, he could also have Gabriel Jesus or Richarlison, explained the captain.