To preserve submarine cables, Anatel opposes the construction of a plant in Fortaleza

A debate that involves the government of Ceará and the city hall of Fortaleza, the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic, Anatel and the Ministry of Communications since 2021 moves towards an outcome based on the recent opinion of the agency’s Obligations Control superintendence , which formally opposed the construction of the desalination plant at Praia do Futuro, in Fortaleza, Ceará, to preserve the submarine cables that dock there.

The opinion against the state project – which had made the bidding and declared the winner -, has already been endorsed by the president of Anatel, Carlos Baigorri, who has already forwarded a letter with the position of the technical area so that all those involved can take the measures for the choosing another location for the construction of this plant. The position of the superintendence comes with the weight of its attribution to manage the risks to critical telecommunications infrastructures.

the controversy

The government of Ceará, through the Companhia de Água e Esgoto do Ceará (Cagece), opened a bidding process for the implementation of a seawater desalination plant for human consumption, which, according to the government, “will be the largest in extension in the production of water”. Water”. In March 2021, the bid for the construction, operation and maintenance of the plant was won by the Águas de Fortaleza consortium, led by the Ceará company Marquise. Anatel, upon becoming aware of the location of the project and, when carrying out the first study on the work, found that the implementation of pipelines for the capture of sea water by the plant could break the telecommunications pipelines with optical fiber or even break the submarine cable resting on the seabed.

From then on, negotiations and exchange of official letters began on the technical feasibility and public interest of the project and the threats it brought. For the government of Ceará, the technical changes made during the negotiations would guarantee the continuity of the works and, most importantly for the government, the public interest in serving the population of Ceará would be preserved.

For operators that have cables anchored there – Angola Cables, China Unicon, Claro, EllaLink, Telxius and V.tal (on behalf of Globenet), however, it was not a matter of contraposition between the social interest on the part of the Águas de Fortaleza consortium and private submarine cable operators, but yes, there were two distinct social and public interests. “Submarine cables are critical telecommunications structures, which Brazil is committed to protecting internationally,” argued the operators. For the companies, the plant project was incomplete in terms of the impact it could have on the cables on shore, without discarding the risks of breaking the submerged structure.

During the negotiations, Anatel sought the position of the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), which expressed concern about the lack of spacing that would exist between the existing telecom structure and the pipelines of the plant to be built.

Anatel’s position

For Anatel’s technical area, there is no doubt about the importance of the Ceará project, which aims to expand the supply of drinking water to its population, as well as the legitimacy of the interests defended by public and private entities, but the agency understands that there was “a disproportionate risk assessment – ​​the lowest – in the study phases both for the choice of location and for the interaction with the telecommunications structures installed there”.

The agency also argues that the telecom infrastructure installed in Fortaleza provided a great economic boost to the region, as several other companies were installed, such as data center and digital service providers. ” Changing such an infrastructure of place is unimaginable, as it involves a series of national and international private owners with serious repercussions for the country. On the other hand, the desalination infrastructure, although it meets a legitimate state public interest, has not yet been built and has other locations as an option”, he argued.

He also considered that, if the plant had already been installed there, Praia do Futuro “certainly would not be the place chosen to receive the maritime and terrestrial infrastructures related to the transoceanic optical cables”. depending on the degree and scope “would have an impact on the country’s economy and sovereignty”. Thus, Anatel’s Obligation Control superintendence expressed its “opposition to the construction of the plant in proximity to the submarine cables installed at Praia do Futuro”.

