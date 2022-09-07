Too Many Targaryens for a Throne – Life

After two exciting episodes, which were enough to leave us with favorite and detested characters, this new chapter is not far behind but has advanced a few years in history. One of the last scenes we’d seen showed King Viserys announcing that he was marrying Alicent Hightower, daughter Rhaenyra’s best friend. Now, three years later, the two have a two-year-old son, Aegon, and another on the way.

As might be expected, with the arrival of the male child, there are those who begin to question Rhaenyra’s succession and there are various types of pressure in the court right now: they want Aegon to be heir, they want Rhaenyra to do her duty and marry, and there is even those who suggest that the two form a future power couple on the Iron Throne. Of course, the rebellious Rhaenyra is against all the marriages that are trying to arrange her and, once again, will take the opportunity to show her irreverence.

In the midst of it all, where is Daemon? If you remember, we ended the second episode with the alliance between Corlys and Daemon, who came together after disagreements with Viserys, and who took the opportunity to join forces against the Crab Feeder in the war that was being waged on the Steps. Now, after three years, the battles continue and this union does not seem to be giving the best results.

When news reaches the King’s ears, he decides to help (but it takes his time). But no one is surprised to hear that Daemon didn’t like the idea at all, is it? This was the motto that opened doors for “The” moment of the episode. It is impossible to remain indifferent to the last few minutes, to Daemon’s heroic act, to his courage when facing hundreds of men and to his posture when he drags half of the body of Fatten Crabs across the floor. Is this how we have Daemon back at the Court of Viserys, or has Aegon’s arrival completely ruined his chances for power? Don’t miss the next episode of “House of the Dragon” on HBO Max, because neither do we!

