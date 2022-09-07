TV news presenter suffers stroke live and scares viewers

posted on 06/09/2022 16:55 / updated 06/09/2022 17:00



Presenter Julie Chin – (Credit: Reproduction)

The anchor of an Oklahoma news program, in the United States, suffered an onset of a stroke while speaking about NASA’s Artemis I mission live. Julie Chin began to have difficulties in proceeding with the information and passed the command to the meteorologist. “I’m sorry, something is happening to me this morning,” she said. The journalist’s unease scared the production team and netizens.

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so she tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. pic.twitter.com/aWNPPbn1qf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022





According to information from the magazine monet, the presenter underwent tests and is doing well. She said that she began to feel numbness in her hands and arms during the broadcast of the news. “The episode seems to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show,” she stated.

The city’s medical emergency was called quickly. At the hospital, doctors confirmed that Julie Chin had an onset of a stroke.