Twitter releases tool to create circle of friends for all users

Despite not being popular like Instagram and Facebook, Twitter brings together an audience that likes to be informed or have an opinion on various subjects. Despite being successful, it’s not usually a very personal platform, so it’s normal to have followers you don’t even know. However, sometimes the urge to post something personal arises, which should be restricted to friends.

See too: Instagram tests function that copies competitor BeReal’s feature

Circle or circle of friends

Since May of this year, the tool to publish by selecting only a few contacts has been tested with a small number of users. However, the official profile announced that the feature was made available to everyone. Both in the app and in the desktop version, publications offer the selection of keeping the content among selected people.

the end of fleets

A year ago, Twitter decided to end fleets, a model of stories in which the public held exhibitions that were finished in a certain time. However, the purpose of the application did not find any use in this novelty, resulting in the withdrawal of functionality. Few came to regret it, but the truth is that the model only became known even when they announced its end.

How to use the Twitter Friends Wheel

Twitter Circle is very easy to use because it works like a list, where you select only who deserves to receive specific posts.



1st Step: access your account twitter and click the button to write something, in the ”What are you thinking?” space.

2nd Step: in the upper corner of the text box, select the ”All from Twitter” setting, replacing ”All followers”.

3rd Step: add friends to your list, starting with the people you have the most affinity for. When you need to delete or add someone, choose ”Edit”.

4th Step: Now just write something and publish.

When you want to publish something for your wheel of twitterremember to make sure the resource is selected.

