Understand how the ‘classic scheme’ that PM will use in Cruzeiro x Operário

To avoid new riots at the entrance of fans to Mineirão, such as those registered on Sunday (4), before the match against Criciúma, the Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG) defined that it will adopt a ‘classic scheme’ for Cruzeiro x Operário, Thursday on Monday (8), at 9:30 pm, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Series B. In practice, what does this mean? The Sports Time helps you understand.

In the last classic between Atlético and Cruzeiro, held on April 2 of this year, in the very final of the Campeonato Mineiro, with the right to equally divided crowds, PMMG put into action an effective of about 1,500 police officers.

As the expected audience for the match was around 60,000 fans, the average police force was around 1 policeman for each group of 40 fans.

On that occasion, because it was a classic, the 1,500 police force was subdivided to act in several points considered strategic in Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region, since there was fear of possible confrontations between members of the organized supporters of Atlético and Cruzeiro.

In addition, Prohibition blitzes were also carried out in corridors such as the Ring Road, and inspections of the bomb squad, in the stadium and surrounding areas.

Now, for Cruzeiro’s departure with Operário, as the possibility of confrontation between ‘rival’ groups is lower, the tendency is for the vast majority of the effective to stay in the Mineirão region.

The biggest concern at the moment is with a possible action ‘architected’ also by members of organized supporters to intentionally arrive ‘at the last minute’ of the match, many of them with fake tickets, precisely to create turmoil and end up forcing the opening of the gates, as took place on Sunday (4), before the match against Criciúma.

“This issue of organized supporters had stopped. There are at least five Cruzeiro games that weren’t happening. I’m talking to the management of the Mafia Azul to try to avoid this type of situation. , at the headquarters of the fans, to deal with the issue involving the game Cruzeiro and Operário”, said Lieutenant Colonel Trant, commander of the PMMG Shock Battalion.

The lieutenant colonel also claimed to have made recommendations to Cruzeiro so that it can better surround the process of checking fans’ tickets. “We recommend that Cruzeiro take care of the ticket checking and reinforce security in the access to the esplanade so that the reading of the tickets, as foreseen in the stadium’s security report, is carried out with greater rigor”, he added.

In ‘countdown’ to access, Cruzeiro fans are excited. On Tuesday afternoon (6), the club confirmed that more than 45,000 tickets had already been sold for the match. In this way, more than 50 thousand fans are expected to attend Mineirão.

With 59 points, Raposa is the isolated leader of Serie B and has already opened a gap of 18 points in the G-4, since Londrina, currently in fifth place, has 41 points. With 30 points, Operário is the first team in the relegation zone, in 17th place.