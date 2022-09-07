US rejects calling Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ – News

Admin 4 seconds ago News Leave a comment 0 Views



The United States on Tuesday argued that it would be counterproductive to call Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism”, rejecting requests to that effect by Ukraine and US congressmen.

Asked about the matter last Monday (5) by a journalist, President Joe Biden responded with a simple “no”, after months of evasive responses from high-ranking officials.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that using the term terrorism “is not the most effective way to hold Russia accountable” for the acts committed.

The spokeswoman noted that such a designation could hamper the delivery of aid to war-torn areas of Ukraine or prevent aid groups and companies from participating in a UN-negotiated deal with Turkey to export grain from blocked Ukrainian ports.

“It would also undermine our unprecedented multilateral coalition, which has been so effective in holding Putin to account, and could also affect our ability to support Ukraine” in the negotiations, Jean-Pierre added.





A label of “State sponsoring terrorism” by the United States, the world’s largest economy, has broad ramifications, with many companies and banks unwilling to risk legal action from US prosecutors.

Last month, Latvia’s parliament declared Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” for carrying out “a genocide” against Ukrainians. French President Emmanuel Macron explicitly discarded that label in June.

Congressmen from all parties in the US urged Biden to classify Russia as a sponsor of terrorism in order to increase pressure after months of economic sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

The United States has designated four nations as sponsors of terrorism: Iran, Syria, North Korea and Cuba.




Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Russia is buying weapons from North Korea, says US – 06/09/2022 – World

Russia is buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea, according to US …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved