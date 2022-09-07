Video introduces new characters from “Grey’s Anatomy”







Photo: Instagram/James Pickens Jr. / Modern Popcorn

The American channel ABC released a video to introduce the new characters of the upcoming 19th season of the medical series “Grey’s Anatomy”. The video begins with a scene where Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) shows the new resident physicians at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital the operating room, saying that they will save a lot of lives in that room, and they will also “take a lot of lives”. .

Then each of the actors introduces their character. The new cast members are Niko Therho (“Sweetbitter”), Adelaide Kane (“SEAL Team”), Midori Francis (“Dash & Lily”), Harry Shum Jr. (“Shadowhunters”) and Alexis Floyd (“Inventing Anna”).

In addition, the video also brings a reference to the pilot episode of the series, in a repetition of what happened when the then newcomer Meredith Gray slept with Derek (Patrick Dempsey) without knowing that the two were going to work at the same hospital. That is, once again it happened that a resident (Kane) slept with a doctor at the hospital, Chris Carmack (Atticus Lincoln), without knowing his profession.

Another important information left by the video is that the characters Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) appear wearing formal clothes and not their hospital uniforms. This may have something to do with what was shown at the end of the previous season, where Owen and Teddy were ready to run away from the police, as secrets from his past were about to come to light. And Bailey knew those secrets.

Not coincidentally, actress Alexis Floyd says at one point in the video that “second chance is a big theme this season, both for the interns and for many of the characters you know and already love.”

In addition to Wilson, McKidd, Raver and Lincoln, “Grey’s Anatomy” season 19 will feature the return of James Pickens Jr. (Webber), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Caterina Scorsone (Beth Whitman), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt) and Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu).

The focus on supporting actors and new characters is due to the need to restructure the series after the protagonist and producer Ellen Pompeo announced that she would reduce her participation to dedicate herself to another project. Pompeo will still be the series’ narrator, but her participation in the new season has been reduced to just eight episodes.

Who lost with this was actor Scott Speedman (“Animal Kingdom”). He had signed on for just one season, playing the love interest of Meredith Gray (Pompeo). If their romance continued, the actor could gain more space. But with the protagonist’s departure, that’s not going to happen.

Still, Speedman (who will only participate in the new season as a guest star) appears briefly in the video to reinforce that there was no friction between his character and Pompeo’s.

The 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” premieres on October 6 on the American channel ABC. In Brazil, the series is shown on the Sony channel. Previous seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” can also be seen on Prime Video, Globoplay and Star+ streaming services.

Meet the new characters from “Grey’s Anatomy”.