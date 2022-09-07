Video: Security cameras record theft from the credit union in Timbó

On the morning of Monday, September 5th, around 10 am, the Military Police of Timbó was called to a case of robbery at a credit union in the Vila Germer neighborhood. However, during the displacement, the Timbó garrison had to attend to a vehicle theft incident and the Indaial PM was called to go to the credit union.

The manager of the establishment reported that, after leaving the armored car, around 10 am, the VW/Gol car arrived at the scene with four men, at least two of whom were armed, and they carried out the robbery.

The first man to enter the agency received a gun from the other criminal, who passed it through the storage compartment. The employees were then surrendered and the perpetrators of the theft accessed the interior of the agency.

Still in his report, the manager said that the man who had been the “driver” in the car in which the authors arrived, surrendered the people who were in the agency’s courtyard and took them inside, ordering them to lie on the floor and open the door. safe box.

Finally, he reports that a pouch and a certain amount of money were taken from the cashiers. Before fleeing, the criminals still assaulted the manager, and then left, in the same vehicle in which they arrived.

vehicle theft

As mentioned, during the displacement of the Timbó police officers to the cooperative’s robbery, it was informed that the criminals could have stolen a VW/Fox vehicle, from inside a residence, located on Jaraguá Street.

While the victims of the car theft were being heard, information arrived that a VW/Gol had also participated in the robbery, and this vehicle was located on Rua Tubarão, parallel to Rua Jaraguá.

It was ascertained by the garrison, through popular people who were at the scene, that four men, apparently armed, came along a trail that connects Tubarão and Jaraguá streets. It was also verified that the men boarded a GM/Vectra GLS vehicle, which was parked at the end of the trail, but then abandoned the vehicle.

Three vehicles found

The Scientific Police were in Timbó, and expertise was carried out at the bank branch, as well as the vehicles used by criminal agents, the Vectra and Gol. In addition, a cell phone was found and collected for expertise, located near the Vectra.

The Scientific Police also found another cell phone device (not registered) inside the Vectra vehicle, in addition to a t-shirt that was seized by the police garrison.

While the forensics were carried out on the vehicles, another vehicle located the VW/Fox, stolen on Rua Jaraguá, abandoned on Rua Alfredo Hanssen (Morro do Lixo) so the Scientific Police were asked to also attend the scene.

The entire occurrence was passed on to the other service crews of the 32nd BPM, as well as the specialized units of the 10th BPM Blumenau, and they were mobilized to carry out searches in the region in order to locate the perpetrators.

However, until the closure of the event, these were not found. In view of the facts, the present BO-COP was drawn up, for the appropriate legal proceedings in the case.