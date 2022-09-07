O Real Madrid debuted on Champions League with the right foot. This Tuesday, the Merengues beat Celtic 3-0, in Scotland, with goals from Vini Jr., Modric and Hazard. In this way, they assumed the leadership of the F Group.

In the first 20 minutes, Celtic showed a high volume of play and put pressure on Real Madrid. The home team came close to opening the scoring with McGregor, who stamped the left post of Courtois in a great shot from outside the area. Minutes later, Benzema was injured and replaced by Hazard.







Vini Jr. mark and Real Madrid beat Celtic in Champions League debut photo: Reuters

However, the Meringues withstood the onslaught of the Scots and began to grow in the match. The visitors’ best chance in the first half came from Vini Jr., who advanced free of marking from the left and stamped goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The conversation in the locker room with Carlo Ancelotti had an effect and Real Madrid returned with a different attitude in the second half. Thus, remembering the goal of the final of the last edition of the Champions League, at 10 minutes, Valverde advanced on the right and crossed low to Vini Jr., who hit the left corner to open the score.

In the 14th minute, Modric received from Hazard, cleared the mark and hit with a trivela, with no chances for the goalkeeper. At 31, it was the Belgian’s turn to leave his, after Carvajal’s sugary pass.

Next Sunday, Real Madrid plays against Mallorca, at the Santiago Bernabéu, for the Spanish Championship, at 9 am (Brasilia time). On Wednesday, September 14, they face RB Leipzig, in the Champions League, also at home, at 4pm.

Celtic, meanwhile, play Livingston for the Scottish Championship on Saturday at 11am. Then he travels to face Shakhtar Donetsk, on Wednesday, for the second round of the Champions League, at 1:45 pm.

Also this Tuesday, in Group F, RB Leipzig was defeated at home by Shakhtar Donetsk by 4-1. Shved (2), Mudryk and Traoré scored for the Ukrainians, while Simalan scored for the Germans.