Viola Davis comes to Brazil to promote A Mulher Rei

The film opens in theaters on September 22.

Viola DavisOscar-winning actress in 2017 and star of The King Woman (The Woman King), comes to Brazil to promote his new film. The actress posted the news on her Twitter account:

“Bad I can wait Brazil!!!”. It is the actress’s first time in the country.

The film opens in Brazilian cinemas on September 22.. Details of the arrival of Viola Davis will be released soon to the press and you can follow it here on I entertained.

The King Woman inspired by real events. bring the story of agojie an all-female unit of warriors, also known as the Amazons of Dahomeywho fight to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century.

The film follows the epic journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis). While training a new generation of recruits, Nanisca must prepare them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy her freedomtheir mores it’s yours way of living.

The King Woman has the direction of Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), who signs the script along with Dana Stevens (Paternity).

