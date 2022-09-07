Viola Davis comes to Brazil to promote “A Mulher Rei”

Oscar winner Viola Davis comes to Brazil to promote the theatrical debut of “The King Woman”. This is the actress’s first time in the country. The King Woman is a story of Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, with skills and strength unlike anything ever seen.

Inspired by real events, the film follows the thrilling journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she trains a new generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

Remember the trailer:

The film opens in Brazilian theaters on September 22 and more information about the actress’s schedule in Brazil will be released soon.

The King Woman is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (of The Old Guard and The Secret Life of Bees). The cast also includes Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega (Star Wars).

