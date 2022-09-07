Viola Davis will come to Brazil for the first time to promote the film “A Mulher Rei”

The Oscar Winner Viola Davis will come to Brazil for the first time in September. The actress will promote her new film, “The King’s Wife”, which opens in theaters on the 22nd.

The announcement of the visit was made by Viola this Monday (5) via Twitter. She stated that she is excited to get to know the country and Brazilian fans, who interact daily with the actress on the social network.

Distributed by Sony Pictures, “The King’s Wife” tells the true story of the Amazons of Dahomey, a group of female warriors who seek to protect the African kingdom.

The work directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood still has the actors Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega and Sheila Atim in the cast.

Viola’s schedule in Brazil has not yet been released.

Who is Viola Davis?

Viola Davis is 57 years old and started her career in theater. She won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2016 for the film “A Limit Between Us”. Between 2014 and 2020, she played the lead in the hit series “How To Get Away With Murder”.

The actress was also the first black woman to win the Triple Crown of Acting, a term used to describe artists who received the three biggest awards related to the seventh art: Oscar in cinema, Emmy in television and Tony in theater.

