Vitor Roque can leave Athletico PR to play with the colors of the European giant in 2023

Libertadores finalist, young promise Vitor Roque, created by Cruzeiro and, today, wearing the colors of Athletico PR, who passed from Palmeiras, in the semifinals of the biggest club competition in America, may be leaving Brazil to live a new challenge in European football.

Vitor Roque is only 17 years old and was one of CAP’s positive highlights against Palmeiras. The boy made assists in both games against the São Paulo club and arrives with great morale for the final of the competition, which will be played against Velez or Flamengo, the latter, great favorite to pass. And this moral is also spoken in Europe.

Faced with the growth of the young player, the Real Madridwho was already interested, may intensify his interest in Vitor Roque and take him out of CAP in 2023. There is interest from the merengue club, but, for the moment, no productive conversation takes place, although things will certainly be intensified in 2023 , when a new window opens in European football.

Also according to information from Spain and GE, there are more clubs interested in Roque. THE Juventus, from Italy, next to Real Madrid, can also be a path. The Old Lady is interested and can pay double to count on the young player and beat the competition.

Athletico, in turn, understands the look of European football on the player and says he is calm in the meantime. The idea is to make the maximum amount possible with the athlete.