War in Ukraine: What is the risk of disaster at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant | World

The UN atomic energy agency has launched an appeal for the creation of a demilitarized zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex in Ukraine.

“While the ongoing bombing has not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, it continues to pose a constant threat to nuclear safety and security with a potential impact on critical safety functions that could lead to radiological consequences of great safety importance,” it says. the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its latest report.

Experts have found extensive damage at the nuclear plant, which is at the forefront of the war in Ukraine.

“The IAEA is still seriously concerned about the situation at the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant) — that has not changed,” the report adds.

But, after all, how can fighting damage the plant and how serious would a nuclear accident at the site be?

1 of 5 Image of a soldier in Ukraine — Photo: Reuters/Via BBC

What is happening at the nuclear power plant?

Russia took over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in early March, in the second week of its invasion of Ukraine.

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces closed in on the plant, which is near the town of Enerhodar, and one of the buildings in the complex caught fire, causing concern across Europe.

The plant has six pressurized water reactors and several radioactive nuclear waste deposits.

At the time, a Ukrainian staff member claimed that the plant was being “directly bombed” and one of the reactors was damaged.

The fire at the complex was eventually put out, but the incident was followed by an emergency UN Security Council meeting — and the bombing of the plant was condemned internationally.

Russia responded by claiming that “Ukrainian saboteurs” caused the fire.

2 of 5 Satellite image showing the reactors and cooling towers of the plant — Photo: BBC

Since mid-July, security concerns at the Zaporizhzhia plant have increased as Russian forces have been accused of firing from areas close to the facility.

Ukraine’s nuclear agency says Russian rockets damaged part of the plant; Russia, meanwhile, accuses Kyiv forces of shooting at the complex.

At various times, the plant ended up having cut off its access to external sources of supply — crucial for safe operation.

3 of 5 The nuclear power plant has six reactors — Photo: Reuters/Via BBC

What is the worst possible scenario?

The most obvious risk of one of the reactors being hit by a projectile or rocket is that it could damage the external containment barriers. Reactors are designed to withstand a certain amount of external pressure or damage, but not the direct impact of heavy munitions.

If a reactor’s shield or cooling system is damaged, a radiation leak is likely. There is also the risk of a nuclear or hydrogen explosion.

“If a rocket hits one of the reactors, the subsequent radiation leak will have consequences for Europe, for Crimea. [anexada pela Rússia] and of course for the whole of Ukraine,” Olha Kosharna, an independent expert on Ukrainian nuclear energy, said ahead of the release of the IAEA report.

Russian physicist Andrey Ozharovsky, an expert in the safe disposal of nuclear waste, said that if an accident were to occur at the Zaporizhzhia plant, it would cause the release of large amounts of radioactive cesium-137, a by-product of nuclear fission, known for its ability to travel. long distances through the air.

The dispersion of cesium-137 would have potentially disastrous consequences for human health — and could also cause contamination of farmland, which would affect crops for years to come.

Also, depending on the weather and the direction and strength of the wind, more distant countries may be affected.

In addition to the reactors, the nuclear waste storage facilities at the Zaporizhzhia plant also pose a risk. If they are hit by a rocket or bombed, intentionally or by accident, it would have dangerous consequences, according to nuclear experts.

4 of 5 Security camera footage from March shows a fire that started at the plant as Russian forces advanced — Photo: Getty Images/Via BBC

What can the international community do?

Attacking nuclear power plants is prohibited by the Geneva Conventions. According to Protocol 1 in addition to the 1949 Conventions, dams, dykes and nuclear power plants should not be attacked if “serious” civilian losses could result from flooding or radioactivity.

However, a power plant can become a legitimate target for an attack if it is used for military rather than civilian purposes.

Similar regulations apply to military targets situated close to other types of dangerous infrastructure.

Ukraine has previously asked the international community to “close the skies” on the Zaporizhzhia plant — that is, provide air defenses capable of preventing any direct attack on the facility.

But that seems unlikely to happen, as countries supporting Ukraine fear that the act could be interpreted by Russia as direct involvement in the conflict.

5 of 5 Map shows the location of the plant on the bank of the Dnieper River — Photo: BBC

