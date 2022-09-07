We want the IT dress that wins over celebrities

The dress in which Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy marked the 60’s and every decade there are new dresses that mark the history of fashion. The dress of our Era is by The Vampires Wife, entitled The Falconetti, and has been worn by countless celebrities on the most varied important occasions.

Actress Elisabeth Moss wore it to receive the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the series “The Handmaid’s Tale” at the TCA Awards of the Television Critics Association, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton for an official portrait painted for the Fitzwilliam Museum , and the model has also been used by the likes of Chloe Grace, Hannah Arterton, Zooey Deschanel, Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Jennifer Aniston.

And why do all celebrities want to wear it?

“It has a special quality that has come to define a new movement… It’s literally the punk dress for princesses,” Selfridges women’s clothing purchasing head Jeannie Lee told the Financial Times.

Furthermore, “The Falconetti is popular because it is the perfect combination of statement and elegance and there’s a design for every season — it’s a great dress to wear to a wedding as well as a memorable Christmas party,” explains Victoria Prew, founder of Hurr rental platform.

The representative of a rental platform talks about the dress because it is possible to rent it in the UK, making it more accessible to everyone. instead of normal 1,890.95 euros To have the dress forever, you can book it just for an important event from €136.43.

The best-known version of the icon is green and, despite new creations every season, the sleeves are always kept up to the elbow and the shiny fabric falls elegantly down to the ankles (in fact, to be modeled today).

“As the economy goes down, so do the hems,” says Bishop, a fashion historian.

What will also drop is the jaw to see each celebrity wearing The Falconetti dress by The Vampires Wife, considered dress of the year in 2018 by “Vogue” and dress of the decade in 2020 by the same publication.