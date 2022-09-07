What are Cruzeiro’s options for Neto Moura’s vacancy against Operrio?

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Willian Oliveira could win the place of Neto Moura, who will serve an automatic suspension against Operrio Paulo Pezzolano has a challenge to overcome in Cruzeiro’s duel against Operrio-PR, this Thursday (8), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, for the 29th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Due to the third yellow card received in the 1-1 draw with Cricima, last Sunday (4), midfielder Neto Moura will need to serve an automatic suspension. The shirt 25 participated in 26 of Cruzeiro’s 28 games so far in Serie B, all as a starter.

For Neto’s vacancy, Pezzolano has a number of options. The two most likely are the return of Willian Oliveira or the lineup of Pablo Siles. Thus, Filipe Machado would be moved to fulfill a role in a slightly more advanced position in the field.

If the Uruguayan opts for a player with characteristics more similar to those of Neto, Pedro Castro and Fernando Canesin are available. Neither of the two were even related for Fox’s latest Serie B engagement. Chay could also act as some sort of number 8 shirt.

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pablo Siles and Machado: another possible formation for Cruzeiro’s midfield against Operrio Another debt for Cruzeiro is in the attack sector. The trio formed by Daniel Jr, Luvannor and Edu did not perform as expected in the first half of the match against Cricima. After the game, Pezzolano left in the air the possibility of Jaj retaking the team’s title.

It is worth remembering that, like Neto Moura, Rafa Silva is suspended this Thursday. The striker received a red card for an abusive complaint in last Sunday’s match.

A probable Cruzeiro to face Operrio would have Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Geovane), Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu; Jaj, Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

Against Operrio, Cruzeiro will seek to return to winning ways in Serie B. Although it has achieved its best unbeaten series of the season – 11 games without defeat -, the celestial team has not won in two rounds – draws with Sampaio Corra (1-1) and Cricima (1 to 1).

Serie B leader since the 7th round, Cruzeiro has already added, in 28 games, 59 points – nine more than vice-leader Bahia and 18 more than Londrina, 5th place, first club outside the group that guarantees elite access .