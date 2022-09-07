What is the supernormal stimulus, the phenomenon that deceives our own instincts

Becky Ripley and Emily Knight

6 September 2022

The peacock's tail is often cited as an example of a supernormal stimulus that can be found in nature.

Why do we like what we like and how do our baser desires sometimes lead us in the wrong direction?

In the late 1940s, two great scientists – the Austrian zoologist Konrad Lorenz (1903-1989) and the Dutch biologist Nikolaas “Niko” Tinbergen (1907-1988), both Nobel Prize winners and co-creators of the field of ethology (the biological behavior) – were interested in studying how instincts work.

Their experiments revealed something unexpected: that instincts evolved to help animals live better, but they can be manipulated in the laboratory. If the triggering factor of the behavior is changed, the animals’ behavior itself takes on strange characteristics.

Silver gulls, for example, have a small red spot on their bill. Their puppies instinctively peck at this spot so that the mother will regurgitate the food and feed them.

But Tinbergen and Lorenz found that the pups pecked even more when they looked at a red-painted wooden needle. The needle could not feed the chicks, but they preferred it to the mother.

The red dot on the silver gull's beak serves to guide the chicks when feeding.

And the situation can get even weirder.

Some birds that instinctively incubate their tiny blue-gray speckled eggs abandoned them when scientists offered a plaster egg, twice the normal size, with a fluorescent blue color and black spots. And the birds would sit down to hatch this huge fake egg that they could never have laid.

Other experiments followed, until it became clear that Tinbergen and Lorenz had discovered an unusual phenomenon. If an instinctive behavior occurs in response to a specific stimulus – such as red spots on the beak or a blue egg with spots -, exaggerating that stimulus causes the animals’ reaction to also amplify, sometimes to the detriment of themselves.

The researchers called this phenomenon a “supernormal stimulus.”

The ‘naughty’ bird

Tinbergen and Lorenz’s experiments were interesting but artificial: most animals would never have encountered such exaggerated stimuli outside the laboratory.

But there are supernormal stimuli in the real world that uncontroll animal instincts, finely tuned by nature. And a master of these tricks is another bird: the cuckoo.

The cuckoo is a famous trickster who doesn’t raise his young. Females lay their eggs in the nests of other birds of smaller species, leaving the future baby to be taken care of by another unsuspecting bird… and the parents never see their young again.

As soon as it is born, in a true act of cruelty, the baby cuckoo kills the other chicks and removes their remains from the nest.

The cuckoo has a very peculiar way of getting food.

The parent birds are then left with this single, huge, hungry chick of an entirely different species. But instead of expelling it, they start to feed it.

“Often, the baby cuckoo is 8 to 10 times bigger than the birds that raise and feed it. But how does the baby cuckoo get food growing in the nest of a bird much smaller than itself?”, asks Rebecca Kilner, a biology professor. evolution of the University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom.

This is where the supernormal stimulus comes into play. Most chicks of all bird species have a wide, red mouth that encourages their parents to feed them – but the cuckoo’s mouth is supernormal.

“It has a huge, very shiny mouth, much redder than the chicks of the birds it receives, which it waves in front of the mother bird,” Kilner told BBC Radio 4’s NatureBang programme.

In addition, its call for food is very strong and rapid – much more than the puppies of the deceived mother would have had.

“It’s supernormal,” says the teacher. “It takes advantage of the mother bird’s nervous system, so that she just can’t resist. And the imposter, who has nothing to do with his own offspring and has no genetic interest in the owner of the nest, ends up enslaving her. “

It’s curious… and a little scary.

But we are not deceived… right?

With just one color and one sound, the baby cuckoo has the power to trick the instincts of mother birds of another species, honed by millions of years of evolution, into acting against their own interests.

But we humans would certainly not fall into these traps. We wouldn’t sit on a huge beach ball or feed huge alien babies against our will, would we?

Of course humans wouldn't do that! Will it be?

Not only have we fallen for these scams since long before Tinbergen and Lorenz started painting eggs, we’ve also created our own tricks!

Humans are probably the only species that create their own supernormal stimuli – false and exaggerated imitations so that we respond more forcefully than the original ones, deceiving our own instincts, sometimes harmfully.

“The best example, in my opinion, is cotton candy,” says evolutionary psychologist Becky Burch, from the Department of Human Development at the State University of New York at Oswego, in the United States.

“The normal stimulus is sugar. We like sweet foods, but I insist on the word ‘food’ – which have nutritional value for us.”

Our instincts evolved millions of years ago so that we could hunt and gather in the African savannah. The vast majority of us now live in a very different world, but our instincts remain tuned to seek exceptional rewards in a world of scarcity.

We are attracted to salt, sugar and fat, which are essential for our survival. Fruits, for example, are a source of calories, nutrients, fiber and energy. And its sweet taste is a reward for the long and incessant work of getting food.

Today, sugar is always available and “fascinates us,” according to Burch. But “the cotton candy has exaggerated that taste to the point where it doesn’t even feel like food. It’s a fluff of fluff.”

And the same can be said for many goodies, which are so hard to resist that we have to go on a diet.

Pure sugar, in the form of a cloud

Burch is not an expert in cotton candy, but in pop culture, specifically comic books. And we know that, in comics, the body of superheroes tends to have unrealistic dimensions. Would it be a supernormal stimulus?

Burch and his colleagues conducted a study and their findings were included in a paper called “Captain Doritos and the Bomb”.

“The vast majority of male characters in comic books, especially heroes, have an absurd relationship between the waist and the back: the shoulders are more than twice the width of the waist,” the study states. “For female characters, waists are 60% narrower than hips.”

One might ask “after all, if they are drawings, what’s the problem?” But the more you analyze it, the less sense it makes.

Why would a woman who didn’t have room for all her internal organs be attractive, or a man whose skeleton couldn’t support the weight of his own shoulders?

They wouldn’t be human beings, but that’s how supernormal stimulation works. Our instincts are tricked, causing us to consume food with no nutritional value or attracting us to people who are not human-shaped – and not just in comic books.

And that’s not all!

Television floods us with supernormal stimuli, which we don't find in real life.

There’s Barbie doll with her out-of-the-ordinary dimensions, the Pokémon characters with her huge baby eyes that invoke our protective instinct…

There is pornography showing impossible sexual idealizations, not to mention drugs, gambling, fashion and sports.

There are also video games, which invite us to delve into other worlds, and television programs, such as the popular series friendswith its supernormal version of the social stimuli that we are conditioned to seek: attractive people with friendly, effusive and amiable expressions, who laugh and smile incessantly.

And then there are the glowing television screens that distract all of our attention, the addictive colored cell phone notifications, social media, advertising… it’s all a little scary.

How to make?

In this world full of supernormal stimuli, can we be happy with what is normal?

“This is the problem with supernormal stimuli. They pull you into something that is desired but impossible,” Burch points out. “We know the problems we have, for example, with sugar, but we want it, we put it in everything and we suffer its health consequences.”

“When it comes to comic book-like bodies, we like them and want to have them, but they’re beyond human reach. What does that do for our expectations and our body image?” asks Burch.

Deep down, we are like the poor birds that raise the baby cuckoos – we are driven to things that hurt us. But the difference is that we create them ourselves.

Burch says that sometimes all it takes is simply paying a little extra attention to stop the psychological effects. “The longer you look at these idealized bodies, the more absurd they become. It’s like eating a lot of cotton candy: you get sick. And you start thinking, ‘this body is weird’.”

Even birds can do this. Rebecca Kilner says that there is a small singing bird that can fight the supernormal stimulus: the superb fairy in Australia.

“Sometimes you see that they suddenly stop feeding the baby cuckoo, ignore its desperate calls and even start destroying the nest,” she says. And if the haughty fairy can resist, so can we.

“We need to look beyond supernormal stimuli,” advises Becky Burch. “They are, by definition, too good a thing and you have to maintain healthy boundaries… even if there’s nothing wrong with a little sugar every now and then.”

* This report was based on the episode “Cuckoo Chicks and the Supernormal Stimulus” from the BBC Radio 4 series NatureBang. listen to the original episode (in English) on the website BBC Sounds.