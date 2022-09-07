What is the temporary WhatsApp message for? Find out how it works

For example, many users of technological tools are starting to frequently use what is called WhatsApp temporary message.

But after all, how does this new kind of features of the Whatsapp? Is it really safe? Understand here and learn all the details about this new chat app tool.

“We believe that temporary messages and end-to-end encryption are two fundamental features that define what a private messaging service is today and that bring us a little closer to the feeling of an in-person conversation,” reads the published note. by Whatsapp.

It is important to note that enabling the option will not affect the chats that already exist in the application, however, if the user wants to, it is also possible to activate the functionality in old conversations.

WhatsApp Temporary Message: How does this new feature work?

First of all, it’s important to note that this new tool is not an entirely new feature. Those who use mobile apps frequently know, for example, that Snapchat allowed sending ‘instant’ photos that disappear after a while. Later, Instagram also adopted this tool in its services.

Now, the news has come to Whatsapp. Users can now use in their application the WhatsApp temporary messages. The tool is valid for devices on Android and iOS platforms.

But you know what is the use of the function this kind of message? At first, it is important to note that this tool aims to provide greater security and privacy for users of the platform.

THE whatsapp temporary message works as follows:

First, users who activate this new function now have the temporary conversation. After that, when sending a text message, for example, what is sent “disappears” after a while automatically.

That way, conversations are kept confidential and you don’t have to “manually” delete everything.