what will be the price in Brazil? See cell phone prices

At Apple’s annual event in Cupertino (USA), today (7), the long-awaited iPhone 14 was launched. There are four versions (14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max), with different storage and color options.

There is still no date for the start of sales in Brazil, but it is common for the company to bring the phones here in a matter of weeks. The Brazilian virtual store has already been updated with the new models and prices; they can be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments or paid in cash with a 10% discount.

Check out:

iPhone 14 (128GB): BRL 7,599

BRL 7,599 iPhone 14 (256GB): BRL 8,599

BRL 8,599 iPhone 14 (512GB): BRL 10,599

BRL 10,599 iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): BRL 8,599

BRL 8,599 iPhone 14 Plus (256GB): BRL 9,599

BRL 9,599 iPhone 14 Plus (512GB): BRL 11,599

BRL 11,599 iPhone 14 Pro (128GB): BRL 9,499

BRL 9,499 iPhone 14 Pro (256GB): BRL 10,499

BRL 10,499 iPhone 14 Pro (512GB): BRL 12,499

BRL 12,499 iPhone 14 Pro (1TB): BRL 14,499

BRL 14,499 iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB): BRL 10,499

BRL 10,499 iPhone 14 Pro Max (256GB): BRL 11,499

BRL 11,499 iPhone 14 Pro Max (512GB): BRL 13,499

BRL 13,499 iPhone 14 Pro Max (1TB): BRL 15,499

For comparative purposes, the values ​​are very similar to those being practiced for line 13, launched in 2021, and which had a table increase in recent months. See what the models and prices were:

iPhone 13 mini (128 GB): R$ 6,599

iPhone 13 mini (256 GB): R$ 7,599

iPhone 13 mini (512GB): R$9,599

iPhone 13 (128 GB): R$ 7,599

iPhone 13 (256 GB): BRL 8,599

iPhone 13 (512 GB): BRL 10,599

iPhone 13 Pro (128GB): BRL 9,499

iPhone 13 Pro (256 GB): BRL 10,499

iPhone 13 Pro (512 GB): BRL 12,499

iPhone 13 Pro (1TB): BRL 15,499

iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB): R$10,499

iPhone 13 Pro Max (256 GB): R$ 11,499

iPhone 13 Pro Max (512 GB): R$ 13,499

iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB): BRL 15,499

Now see the main news of the recently launched line 14:

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The phones have the same A15 Bionic chip as devices launched last year, and will come in two sizes 6.1 inches (iPhone 14) and 6.7 inches (iPhone 14 Plus). They will hit the market in five colors: black, silver, blue, purple and red.

iPhone 14 colors Image: Reproduction

Perhaps one of the biggest highlights is the 12-megapixel camera, which captures up to 50% more light than the iPhone 13.

Another important feature is that it has optical stabilization. Sensor is important to help recording moving images, making the capture less blurry. It will be possible to activate the functionality by choosing the “Active Mode” option.

In the US, iPhones 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will only be sold with esim. In practice, they have an internal telephony chip. That way, people will have to activate it directly on a carrier. You won’t have to keep taking a SIM card from an old phone to a new one, for example.

Apple did not give details of how this will work in the Brazilian market.

One of the news is that all iPhones 14 have Emergency SOS. A system that connects the iPhone with satellites in an emergency.

New iPhones 14 have satellite connection for emergencies Image: Reproduction

The idea is that the phone can have some kind of communication in places without internet connection or cell phone signal.

The phones will have an app that helps with the satellite connection. The user will have to point the device at a satellite to get the connection. Once connected, you can send basic information, such as reporting occurrence and location.

At first, the feature will only be available in Canada and the United States and will be free for the next two years.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Image: Reproduction

The iPhones 14 Pro have a different look. The camera cutout is more discreet.

Instead of a large notch, it has a hole for the camera and another pill-shaped cutout for the facial recognition sensor.

Inside, they have the A16 Bionic chip, the most sophisticated ever released by the company. The screens are 6.1 inches (iPhone 14 Pro) and 6.7 inches (iPhone 14 Pro Max).

A curiosity about the screen is that it has an always-on mode. That way, whenever you need to unlock your phone, you can have access to the main notifications.

One of the great differentials of the Pro models are the cameras. In addition to optical stabilization (like the non-Pro models), Apple has a trio of sensors: 48 megapixels (main) + 12 megapixels (telephoto) and 12 megapixels (ultra-wide and macro).

According to the company, the sensors can absorb twice as much light as previous models, which should considerably improve the quality of low-light photos.

Still speaking of photography, the new phones have a new arrangement of leds for flash. In this way, the system can better control the lighting of the person or object being captured.