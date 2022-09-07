WhatsApp stops working dozens of cell phones; know if yours is a

New update makes the messaging app incompatible with mobile phones from Apple, Samsung and other manufacturers.
if you use the Whatsapp and has an old cell phone, stay tuned. The company announced that the app will stop working on dozens of handset models as of October 2022.
Read more: Beware of the fake Copa album scam by WhatsApp
The list includes smartphones from giants Apple and Samsung, but also includes other manufacturers. With the change, it will not be possible to exchange messages through the tool because it will no longer support the operating system of these devices.
This is a regular practice adopted by the company, as WhatsApp needs to be updated frequently to ensure its proper functioning and bring news to users.
Devices without WhatsApp
At least 40 models from different brands will stop running the messenger in the coming weeks. Check what they are:
|Brand
|Models
|apple
|iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE
|Samsung
|Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2
|LG
|Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD and Optimus F3Q
|Huawei
|Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2
|ZTE
|ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987