where to watch, lineups and refereeing

Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield face each other today (7), at 21:30, at Maracanã (RJ), for the return game of the Copa Libertadores semifinals. On the first leg, in Buenos Aires (ARG), Rubro-Negro scored 4-0 with three goals from Pedro and one from Everton Ribeiro.

With that, Fla can lose by up to three goals difference that gets the spot in the decision. Vélez is left with the thankless mission of having to score by five goals or at least four to take the decision to penalties.

where to watch

THE ESPN will broadcast on closed TV and the Star+ by streaming. O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Possible lineups

Flamengo: Saints; Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Vidal (Thiago Maia), Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro; Everton Cebolinha (Gabigol) and Pedro. Technician: Dorival Junior.

Velez Sarsfield: Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías de los Santos, Gómez and Francisco Ortega, Agustín Mulet, Garayalde, Luca Orellano, Walter Bou, Lucas Janson and Lucas Pratto. Technician: Alexander Medina.

embezzlement

Flamengo: David Luiz and Léo Pereira (suspended); Bruno Henrique (recovering from surgery on his right knee); Rodrigo Caio (recovering from a left knee injury).

Velez Sarsfield: Perrone, Godín and Gómez (injured).

Arbitration

Referee: Piero Maza (CHI)

Auxiliaries: Alejandro Molina (CHI) and Claudio Urrutia (CHI)

VAR: Juan Lara (CHI)

Latest results

Flamengo comes from a 1-1 draw with Ceará, at Maracanã (RJ), for the Brazilian Championship. Vélez Sarsfield was defeated at home by Newell’s Old Boys, for the Argentine Championship.