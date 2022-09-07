Which Selena Gomez song best suits your zodiac sign?

This one is for the selenators who are also astrology fans! Based on the characteristics present in the zodiac, we separate here which song – from the most varied eras – by Selena Gomez has everything to do with your sign. Come find out!

Capricorn – ring

It’s not that Capricorns have a heart of ice, in fact, they only get involved with those who are really interested – just like this song here by Sel says, see?

Aquarium – Hit The Lights

Dreamy, creative and free: this is how people of this sign are. Everything to do with this old single from the singer.

Fish – Middle of Nowhere

Even young, Pisceans tend to suffer more, feel more the pains and delights of living on Earth – as if they had a greater emotional charge. And that fits a lot with this song here…

Aries – rare

People of this sign tend to put themselves first and are pretty sure of themselves most of the time. rare talks about that, as if it were an anthem of the Aries crowd!

Bull – People You Know

It is a fact that Taureans are very attached to people, and it can be very difficult to let go of someone who is no longer good for them.

Twins – Dance Again

Geminis like variety, meeting new people and experiencing different emotions. Want a better soundtrack for these experiences than this single here?

Cancer – Lose You to Love Me

Very romantic and faithful, a Cancer woman can try to do anything to get a relationship back – but sometimes it’s good to let go for your own good. PS: this is Selena’s own zodiac sign too! <3

Lion – Who Says

Leos are well known for their vanity and attitude, but sometimes they can be very insecure, you know? So, this timeless hit here will tell you exactly what you need to hear!

Virgin – Stars Dance

One of the main characteristics of this sign is being very down to earth, letting rationality speak louder. This is very important, but there are times when it’s good to take that ~travel~ in dreams.

Libra – My Dilemma

There’s no denying that indecision is one of the characteristics of Libras, right? At the same time that they want to feel love, they value very highly what the other person has to offer – a dilemma.

Scorpion – Cut You Off

Despite being very intense, Scorpios are quite suspicious and reserved. That is, if you do something for them, you can forget about it, see? But that doesn’t mean they don’t know how to listen and recognize their mistakes, even with a little stubbornness.

Sagittarius – Wolves

And closing the list, we have the last sign of the year. Sagittarius is a free and very energetic sign, so no other song in Sel’s discography fits better than this one!

So, which song is yours? <3