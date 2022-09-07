Who are Sydney Chandler’s parents? She has a famous father

ads

Don’t Worry Darling doesn’t hit theaters for audiences to watch until September 23, 2022. Even so, the film is already generating a lot of conversation among fans and critics. There was a lot of drama unfolding between the film’s main actors, director, and more.

Sydney Chandler is one of the actresses in the film and plays Violet. Luckily for her, she isn’t involved in any of the negative press surrounding Don’t Worry Darling. Here’s what fans should know about Sydney’s parents and sister.

Source: Getty ImagesWho are Sydney Chandler’s parents?

Sydney is not the first star in her family to make waves in the Hollywood industry. She is the daughter of Kyle Chandler, an actor you may recognize from movies and TV shows including Bloodline, Friday Night Lights and Early Edition. Kyle has starred in projects working alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Rachel McAdams and Michelle Williams.

He has certainly had an impressive career thus far, with two major awards under his belt. He took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2011. A few years later, in 2013, he won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

Sydney’s mother is named Kathryn Chandler. She’s been married to Kyle since 1995, after they met at a dog park in the early ’90s. IMDb reveals that Kathryn has a small resume as a writer and actress. Buzz South Africa explains that she was the one who bravely took the first step between her and Kyle. Although she had started their first exchange of words, he was comfortable enough to ask her out on a date at the movies about six months later.

Sydney opened up to WWD about following in her father’s footsteps by becoming an actress. She said: “My dad is an actor, so you never want to do what your parents are doing. So I got a long way from that… [until] I ended up taking an acting class in Austin here in town when I was studying to write.”

She went on to explain how studying the art of acting piqued her interest and caused a change of heart.

Source: Instagram/@sydneychandler_Who is Sydney Chandler’s sister? Meet Sawyer Chandler.

Sydney isn’t the only child born to Kyle and Kathryn. Sydney has a sister named Sawyer Chandler. According to Fave Bites, Sawyer has dedicated his life to ending shark finning. This is something she and her father are passionate about.

She works as a wildlife rehabilitator and doesn’t seem to have much interest in the Hollywood industry. Although Sydney has posted pictures of Sawyer on Instagram in the past, Sawyer has chosen to keep her profile completely private.

In a photo posted in July 2022, Sydney shared a beach pose with Sawyer. She added a caption that read, “This girl is my idol. My stone. My blood. My sister. She is the most amazing human being, and most of the time she takes on the role of the big sister. She’s just, yes, yes. One of the best humans and hearts I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. I love you so much.”

Sawyer is Sydney’s only sister, and they have no siblings.

