Who is dating Chris Pine? A Look at the Love Life of the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Star

Considering he’s one of Hollywood’s elite Chrises (along with Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Pratt), it’s no surprise that Don’t Worry Darling actor Chris Pine has dated several actresses and models over the course of his career. career.

While the A-list actor apparently likes to keep his personal life a secret and out of the tabloids, one of Chris’ exes spilled the tea on what it was like to not just go out to dinner with the star, but to kiss him. also.

On that note, who is Chris dating – and who has he dated in the past? Let’s take a look at the Star Trek actor’s love life.

Source: Getty Who is Chris Pine dating? He has been linked with actresses like Olivia Munn, Zoë Kravitz and Sofia Boutella.

As for who Chris Pine is dating now, he seems to be a single guy who simply has to worry about Harry Styles spitting on him at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival at the premiere of his movie Don’t Worry Darling.

But Chris’ dating history could also be a list of the most beautiful women in the world, from actress to models and reality stars like Audrina Patridge (more on her later!).

The Wonder Woman actor is known to have dated Tales of the Walking Dead actress Olivia Munn in the whirlwind of a relationship that lasted just five months until January 2010, according to Us Weekly. While sources have detailed that the pair were “pretty serious” early on in their relationship, the two didn’t even last a trip around the sun.

He was also linked to The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz for the first time in 2010, and was later in a two-year relationship with model Dominique Piek from 2011 to 2013, according to Pop Sugar.

Chris has also been linked with several other women over the years, including his Star Trek co-star Sofia Boutella, after they were seen getting close at Coachella in 2017.

Chris’ most recent split is with The Mummy actress Annabelle Wallis. In 2018, rumors surfaced that Chris was dating the star after the two were spotted walking through Heathrow Airport together. The pair were spotted again a few months later and apparently confirmed their relationship in August while on vacation in Italy alongside Chris’ parents, per People.

In March 2020, Chris and Annabelle were seen (via People) shopping for groceries in Los Angeles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But according to Us Weekly, it was confirmed in early March 2022 that Chris and Annabelle have split. “Chris and Annabelle have broken up,” a source shared, further detailing that “they haven’t been together for a few months.”

Audrina Patridge spilled the tea about dating Chris Pine in the mid-2000s.

Be careful, because this tea is very hot.

The Hills: New Beginnings star Audrina Patridge sat down with co-host Adam Glyn on the Hollywood Raw podcast in May 2021 and was asked about the biggest celebrity she’s ever dated that no one (aka the public) knows about. .

Although the rumors revolved around a romance between the reality star and the actor, the two never confirmed that they were a couple. Well, until 2021.

“That’s when his movie just came out and I had just finished [my 2009 movie] Brotherhood queue. So we were all in Vegas for an awards show, Rumer Willis and the whole cast [of Sorority Row]. [Chris] came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number,” the star recalled.

“And all the girls were kicking me under the table like, ‘Oh my God. Don’t you know who it is?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ They’re like, ‘This is Chris Pine.’ I was like, ‘Oh, he’s hot,'” she told the host.

However, like many Hollywood romances, the two eventually fizzled out, but not before hanging out “more than a few times” together. And, Audrina will “never forget” the “big kiss” the two shared while having dinner at an Italian restaurant.

“I remember he ordered black squid noodles. I, at the time, didn’t really know what that was,” she said. “I remember he was eating and he had black lips. When she licked them, he said, ‘You are so beautiful. Can I kiss you?’ And I was like, ‘Okay,’” she continued. “So I kissed him with the black ink. Anyway, I didn’t care.”

So why did the duo end up dropping out? No, it has nothing to do with black squid ink.

According to the MTV star, Chris wasn’t a fan of the “paparazzi side of it.”

“So being in The Hills, our lives are completely opposite and so different with my lifestyle and filming,” she explained, adding, “He was more of a real actor, stage actor and loved reading books and jazz music and I really don’t like going out to clubs or anything like that.”

