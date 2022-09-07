Who is the ax killer, who killed her friend with 41 blows?

Candy Montgomery is an American woman, religious, housewife and above suspicion. She had a pretty ordinary life, until a crime changed the course of her life on June 3, 1980, when she killed, with 41 axes, Betty Gore, her best friend.

Now 72 years old, the killer had her story portrayed in the miniseries “Candy”, starring Jessica Biel and available on Star+. The facts draw the attention of true crime fans so much that another production on the subject was announced: “Love and Death”, starring Elizabeth Olsen, will arrive in 2023 on HBO Max.

quiet life

Candance Lynn Montgomery was born on November 15, 1949 and has always been very religious. Her family was part of the Methodist Church and, following the rules of her belief, she married electronics engineer Pat Montgomery, with whom she had two children. Candy’s life was quiet, with the typical routine of a Wylie, Texas housewife.

A community religion teacher and owner of a small decorating business, Candy was greatly admired and loved by her fellow church members. Until, in one of the religious meetings, she met another couple who also attended the services, the Gore.

So Candy became friends with Betty, an elementary school teacher married to Allan Gore, with whom she had a daughter. However, the bonds of friendship did not stop, during a church-sponsored volleyball game in the summer of 1978, Candy and Allan met and became attracted to each other.

Candy and Betty, played by Melanie Lynskey and Jessica Biel in the series ‘Candy’ Image: Tina Rowden/Hulu

lovers

Despite being against the tenets of religion, the two began an extramarital affair. Later, the killer said that the lovers established some rules for the romance to work: it was decided that only sex would happen between them, every two weeks, in a motel.



It was even “instituted” that Candy would make the couple’s lunch and the costs of food and lodging would be divided between the two. Lastly, and most importantly, they decided that if one or the other started to have more loving feelings, the affair would end. However, that was not what happened and Candy was falling more and more in love with her friend’s husband.

The relationship outside of marriage began to be shaken when, despite cheating on his wife, Allan had his second child with Betty in July 1979.

The second pregnancy was not easy and the woman had postpartum depression after the baby was born. In addition to the depression, Betty began to suspect that her husband was cheating, which made her even more sad and unhappy. With his wife needing attention and care, Allan decided to get away from his lover and dedicate himself to his marriage.

Candy was married to Pat when she killed Betty with 41 axes Image: Tina Rowden/Hulu

The crime

About a year later, in June 1980, Allan was out of town, traveling for work. At the time, the eldest Gore daughter was spending a few days at Candy and Pat’s house, as she was friends with the Montgomery children.

On June 13, according to Candy’s testimony, Betty went to get her daughter’s swimsuit that had been left at the Montgomery house. During their meeting, the visitor would have confronted her friend, saying that she knew about the affair that Candy had with her husband. Betty would have asked Candy never to have sex with Allan again, but even so, she lost control and went for her friend.

What was an argument turned into a fight and ended with Betty killed with 41 axes.

The body was found by neighbors and soon investigations began to point to Candy as responsible for the violent death, after all she left several tracks that incriminate her. As the case unfolded, Allan also told the police about his relationship with the killer, leaving her as the prime suspect.

During the trial, Candy assumed responsibility for the crime and reported what would have happened that day. According to her, Betty would have attacked her first with an axe. Then, she would have freed herself from the attack, picked up the ax and delivered the 41 blows to her friend. Hence, she claimed self-defense.

To everyone’s surprise, the jury in the case, consisting of nine women and three men, found Candy not guilty. The prosecutor in charge of the case tried to argue that 41 axes were an exaggeration and that the woman could have left the scene soon after the first one, but could not convince them.

The extramarital affair didn’t stop Candy’s husband from staying by his wife’s side throughout the process and forgiving her for the betrayal. They only broke up four years later.

Years later, she changed her name to Candy Wheeler and works as a family therapist in the state of Georgia, USA. Even considered innocent, the media considers Candance Lynn Montgomery as the ax killer to this day.