Will leave! Player looks for Lisca “almost crying” and has a date set to leave Santos

Santos, commanded by Lisca, seeks to fit a sequence of victories to reach the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship and guarantee a spot for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. Currently, Peixe is 10th, eight points behind Athletico, in 6th place.

While working with the players for the next challenge, Lisca made a statement and ended up denouncing the situation of a player: goalkeeper John.

John Paul Reservation, the archer was sought after by other Brazilian clubs this season. Wanting more minutes on the field, the goalkeeper looked for the coach. Only he was crying.

“I have the two best goalkeepers in Brazil [João Paulo e John]. John is among the best. So much so that São Paulo and Botafogo wanted to. The president promised him that next year he will negotiate. John came to my room almost crying asking to leave”, said the coach.

Departure in 2023

After asking to leave the Fish and not having his wish granted, John will be traded in the next transfer window. To see if São Paulo and Botafogo, who sought him out in 2022, will still want the goalkeeper for next season.