Will ‘Rogue One’ star Felicity Jones appear as Jyn Erso in ‘Andor’?

One of the main questions about ‘Andor’ is whether Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso appears in either of the two seasons. Right off the bat, his cameo in season one is highly unlikely, as the Rogue One prequel will explore Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey and his foray into the rebellion. For anyone who has watched the movie that serves as a prequel to ‘A New Hope’, it’s not just the main protagonist, but virtually the entire group of heroes who perish in an attempt to bring the Death Star’s plans to rebellion.

From trailers and talks about the show, fans know that K-2SO (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) will be returning. This also serves as the perfect entry point for Jyn, although her first meeting with Andor only happens in the movie. However, there is always an open door for a cameo.

With ‘Andor’ set to perhaps take the usual approach of multiple characters with their own stories, perhaps Saw and Jyn could have a little arc explained. In the film, she is seen telling Whitaker’s Saw that their last date ended with him giving her a loaded blaster and a knife. He severed ties with her when he realized she was the daughter of an Imperial science officer. It remains to be seen whether this sequence will be shown. While there’s no official confirmation that she will return or Jones will reprise the role (considering it’s been five years since the movie was released), there could be a new face playing the character.

The official synopsis for the highly anticipated prequel reads: “The Andor series will explore a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It is an era full of danger, deceit and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to transform him into a rebel hero.”

‘Andor’ will be released on September 21 on Disney+ with three episodes. This will be followed by a weekly episode on the streaming network.